EC should remove doubts on sanctity of poll process: Congress

The Election Commission should remove any doubts on the sanctity and independence of electoral process in the country, the Congress said on Thursday.

“The role of the EC is not adversarial. It is not hostile to a political party or thought process. The sole responsibility and onus of the EC is to uphold the majesty, transparency and accountability of the democratic process,” said Randeep Surjewala, AICC in-charge of communications department.

He said the EC cannot side with any political party or dispensation and the Congress has faith in its neutrality.

Several experts and specialists have come forward to point out deficiencies and defects in the existing mechanism of EVMs, which the EC should help clear and dispel, he said.

The Congress leader also hoped that the EC would give full opportunity to remove and correct any defects found in the EVMs.

“If no defects are found, at least the doubts will be removed. Even if one person in our democracy raises a doubt or a finger or questions the independence of the electoral process, the onus lies at the doorsteps of the Election Commission to remove those doubts for the sanctity of the electoral process,” he said.

The Congress has been in the forefront of doubting the reliability of the EVMs used in recent state elections, especially Uttar Pradesh, in which the BJP had emerged victorious with a thumping majority.

The Congress has alleged EVM tampering and asked the poll body to revert to the old process of ballot paper till the time the doubts are removed.

It also led a delegation of 16 political parties raising the demand and has also petitioned President Pranab Mukherjee in this regard.

The EC has now convened an all-party meeting on May 12 to remove all such doubts, claiming that EVMs are tamper-proof and reliable.

