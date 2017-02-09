Devendra Fadnavis harps on ‘transparency’ in BMC, flays Shiv Sena

Targeting the Shiv Sena at his first rally in Mumbai for the February 21 civic polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his party’s singular agenda was to ensure “transparency” in the administration of the country’s richest municipal corporation. (Representational Image) Targeting the Shiv Sena at his first rally in Mumbai for the February 21 civic polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his party’s singular agenda was to ensure “transparency” in the administration of the country’s richest municipal corporation. (Representational Image)

Targeting the Shiv Sena at his first rally in Mumbai for the February 21 civic polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his party’s singular agenda was to ensure “transparency” in the administration of the country’s richest municipal corporation. Speaking at a BJP public rally in suburban Mulund, he said, “No matter how much others try to divert our attention, we are focused and our only agenda is transparency (in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).”

Fadnavis trashed the Sena’s claims of maintaining openness in the functioning of the civic body ruled by it, and claimed that he had documentary proof of “misdeeds” in BMC. The marks credited to BMC in a Central government report were due to the efforts of the state government and not the civic body, he claimed.

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray’s party of “destroying” the metropolis, Fadnavis claimed that in terms of development, Mumbai now stood in the same league with Patna (“Mumbai ka vikas dekho kitna hua, Patna ke sath lake khada kar diya”).

“I do not want to blame Uddhavji but the problem lies with his advisors. They want to ensure that the Shiv Sena is finished,” the chief minister said, adding, “Our government has initiated inquiries as regards every allegation of corruption.”

“We have started development projects for Mumbai which would cost over Rs 1 lakh crore, including metro, coastal road and MTHL (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link). We are not only improving the transport facilities, but coming up with end-to-end solutions like single ticketing transport system.

“We installed CCTVs at public places within a few months of coming to power (in October, 2014) for the safety and security of Mumbaikars. We made Mumbai the country’s first Wi-Fi city,” Fadnavis told the rally.

“We have done many things in just two years and the list is very long. Now, my question to them (Sena) is tell us what did you do in the last 20 years?” he asked his party’s one-time ally in BMC.

“The BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra have shown how the issue of development is handled. Now, give us the power of BMC to do the same for Mumbai,” he appealed to the voters.

Shiv Sena and BJP are separately contesting the polls to the 227-member BMC.