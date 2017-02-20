Activists appeal people not to vote for BJP over Aarey issue

Aarey Conservation Group who are opposing proposed tree-felling for the Metro car-shed in the Aarey Colony, urged the citizens not to vote for BJP, alleging that the party was not giving assurance to save the greenery in this leafy area of North Mumbai. (Representational Image) Aarey Conservation Group who are opposing proposed tree-felling for the Metro car-shed in the Aarey Colony, urged the citizens not to vote for BJP, alleging that the party was not giving assurance to save the greenery in this leafy area of North Mumbai. (Representational Image)

The activists of Aarey Conservation Group who are opposing proposed tree-felling for the Metro car-shed in the Aarey Colony, on Monday urged the citizens not to vote for BJP, alleging that the party was not giving assurance to save the greenery in this leafy area of North Mumbai. Activists, led by AAP leader Preeti Sharma-Menon, Stalin D of the NGO Vanshakti and others, had launched a campaign ahead of tomorrow’s civic elections in Mumbai, asking every political party to clarify its stand on protecting the trees in the Aarey Colony.

“BJP was the only party which did not commit itself to save Aarey and we the concerned citizens have decided not to vote for the BJP,” said Menon on Monday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had agreed to look at alternative venues for car-shed for Metro-3 and had also stated that it was not a prestige issue, she said.

However, Menon alleged, BJP had not given any commitment to save the trees in the Aarey Colony.

“MNS has unequivocally promised to fight to protect Aarey, while Shiv Sena has sensed that this has become a burning issue and has published advertisements to assert its commitment to save Aarey,” she said.

Congress and NCP conceptualised the Metro project (when they were in power) but now, buckling under public pressure, they too had committed to oppose Metro in Aarey, while CPI and Republican Sena too had pledged to save Aarey, she said.

“We are not against the Metro. But we want shifting of Metro car-shed which will save around 2,300 trees in Aarey,” Menon said.