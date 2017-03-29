Delhi BJP forms 19-member committee for MCD poll affairs

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday night announced a 19-member election committee to run the party affairs related to MCD polls to be held on April 23.

The committee includes all the 15 members of the Core Committee of the Delhi BJP.

The Election Committee is empowered to select candidates for elections.

The three general secretaries of Delhi BJP– Rajesh Bhatia, Ravinder Gupta and Kuljeet Chahal– and Mahila Morcha president Punam Parashar will be other members of the election committee, said party’s media in-charge Praveen Kapoor.

