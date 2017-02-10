Declare if kin are contesting: EC to govt officials on poll duty

The EC will monitor the activities of these officials to ensure they do not play any role — directly or indirectly — in the elections of their relatives. The EC will monitor the activities of these officials to ensure they do not play any role — directly or indirectly — in the elections of their relatives.

CHIEF ELECTION Commissioner Naseem Zaidi on Thursday directed the state chief secretary and DGP to ask government officials involved in poll duty to submit declarations, if their relatives are contesting the elections. The EC will monitor the activities of these officials to ensure they do not play any role — directly or indirectly — in the elections of their relatives.

Zaidi was in Lucknow to review preparations in the 73 seats of western UP going to polls on Saturday.

The chief secretary and DGP have been directed to conduct a fresh review within 48 hours to find out and shift officers who are serving on a post for over three years, he told mediapersons.

District magistrates, SPs and other election-related officials in Kairana have been asked to tell people in areas — where migration took place and also where those who had migrated are now staying — that adequate arrangements have been made for them to vote, he said. On BJP’s demand to remove DGP Javeed Ahmad, Zaidi said certain parties have raised question over the neutrality of some officers and the EC knew about it.

He added that 44 constituencies in the third and fourth phases have been termed sensitive.