Days after Municipal polls: Cracks in Trinamool, GNLF alliance

Days after the results of municipal polls in the Darjeeling Hills, cracks have already appeared in the alliance between the Trinamool Congress and Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF).

Despite it being a local election, the TMC’s win in Mirik sub-division is considered historic, with the party set to form a municipal board there for the first time since coming to power. It will also be the first time that a non-regional party will be forming a board in the Hills.

However, ally GNLF is not happy. The party now claims that the TMC has completely sidelined it, and has not given it due credit for its support.

“We are particularly unhappy with the TMC Hill leadership. They refused to acknowledge our contribution towards their win,” said GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba.

Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has for years been making a concerted effort to gain a footing in the Darjeeling Hills — an area that has so far been entirely dominated by regional party Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

As relations between GJM chief Bimal Gurung and Mamata worsened over the past two years, the chief minister’s attempts to gain entry had been stepped up. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the TMC’s vote share went up and the GJM’s vote share went down.

However, Trinamool still failed to win a single seat. In last week’s municipal polls, however, the TMC finally got a solid foothold, winning 12 municipal wards — six in Mirik, three in Kurseong, two in Kalimpong and one in Darjeeling town, which is considered to be the GJM stronghold.

In Mirik, the TMC, which captured six of the nine wards, will be forming the municipal board. It is the first non-Gorkha party to do so — A feat even the previous 34-year Left regime had not managed to accomplish.

“The TMC could not have done this without aligning with us. They could not have done this without the support of the Gorkha leaders. And now, the TMC leaders are behaving as if they fought all by themselves. It is true that the GNLF has not managed to secure even a single seat. But in the areas where the TMC has won, it is because of the support of our workers and voters. Especially Mirik, which is traditionally the stronghold of our late leader Subhash Ghishing,” said Zimba.

He added that there had been glimmers of discontent between leaders of the two parties even before the elections, but they were swept aside for the larger good.

Zimba said GNLF’s central leadership would hold a meeting to review why the GNLF had not secured any wards, and also to discuss whether or not to continue its alliance with TMC.

Reacting to the GNLF’s accusations, Trinamool Congress working president and spokesperson in the Hills N B Khawas said: “This is not true. In every election campaign that we conducted, we requested voters to support both TMC as well as GNLF. After we won, in all our speeches, we have thanked voters of both parties for their support. I am aware the GNLF has been making these accusations. Now it is up to our party high command to see whether they want to continue this alliance or not.’’

