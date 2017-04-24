CPM pushes for alliance, its partners wary

In the 2016 state Assembly election, the Left Front had arrived at an “understanding” with the Congress. (Source: PTI Photo) In the 2016 state Assembly election, the Left Front had arrived at an “understanding” with the Congress. (Source: PTI Photo)

Left Front allies are divided over forging an electoral alliance with other political parties to combat BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

After the party’s lacklustre performance in Kanthi Dakshin bypoll, in which the BJP came second to Trinamool candidate, the CPM, Left Front’s biggest party, had hinted at a possible tie-up with other “democratic” parties.

“The rise of BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits in the state is a matter of concern for all Opposition parties. It seems that TMC is helping the BJP rise in the state and became the principal Opposition. But we must unite all political parties which fight these two,” said a senior CPM leader on condition of anonymity.

Its partners are, however, unsure if such a move would yield good electoral result.

“The Left parties have to reach out to the people. That is the only way to stop both BJP and TMC. We do not need to knock on the doors of the Congress or other parties for their support. If we do that then it will further denigrate our performance. I cannot comment on national politics but in West Bengal, the Left has to contest polls on its own,” said Forward Bloc’s West Bengal secretary Naren Chatterjee.

In the 2016 state Assembly election, the Left Front had arrived at an “understanding” with the Congress. But it didn’t work out well as the Left Front suffered its worst performance, getting just 32 seats and 26 per cent of the vote share. The Congress performed slightly better bagging 44 seats but only 12 percent vote share.

Since then the Left Front has blamed the “understanding” with Congress for the dismal show.

The Kanthi Dakshin bypoll was a wake up call. BJP garnered 31 per cent of the voteshare (an increase of 22 percentage points from 2016) while the Left got only 10 per cent (a drop of 24 percentage points from 2016).

CPM West Bengal secretary Surjyakanta Mishra had said, “It is evident from the bypoll result that our votes got transferred to BJP. Those who wanted to vote against the TMC voted for them instead of Left.”

“Election to seven municipalities will be held on May 14. We will give a good fight in places where we are strong. In

other places any other party should put up a good contest. We will support anyone who will fight against TMC and BJP,” he added.

The BJP on the other hand was buoyed.

“The result gives us the official recognition of the principal Opposition party in West Bengal,” BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh had said.

Asked whether they would be willing to enter into another tie-up with other parties, CPI West Bengal Secretary Prabodh Panda said, “We have to try and work towards forging a unity of all Left and other similar parties. It is the need of the hour. We cannot just sit idle and watch BJP capture our position. This will be discussed in upcoming meetings with the CPM.”

First Published on: April 24, 2017 1:20 am