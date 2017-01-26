Congress will gain from snapping of Sena-BJP ties: Sanjay Nirupam

Congress stood to benefit from the breakdown of ties between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the February civic polls including in Mumbai, a party leader said on Thursday. (Representational Image) Congress stood to benefit from the breakdown of ties between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the February civic polls including in Mumbai, a party leader said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Congress stood to benefit from the breakdown of ties between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the February civic polls including in Mumbai, a party leader said on Thursday. The Congress’ Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam said his party stood to gain from the “snapping of ties between the two parties for the civic polls” and dared the Sena to withdraw support to the BJP-led governments at the state and Centre.

“Unless they do this, contesting against each other and criticising each other will look fake. Both the parties are responsible for the deterioration of Mumbai as they have been in power in the civic body for more than two decades. Mumbaikars are plagued by a shortage of basic amenities,” he said. Reacting to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement of going solo for the elections to 10 municipal corporations, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan alleged that the saffron allies were “addicted to power”.

“If they keep fighting with each other, how will they solve the people’s issues. People know that Congress is a better choice. Whether they contest in alliance or separately, it is immaterial to us,” he said.

Elections to 10 municipal corporations, including cash-rich Mumbai, will be held on February 21 and for 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis, the polls will be held in two phases, on February 16 and 21.