Congress waging proxy war through social agitations in Gujarat: BJP

Accusing Congress of engaging in a “proxy war” against the ruling party through various agitations in Gujarat, state BJP leaders on Sunday urged its cadres to “expose” the Opposition party among the public ahead of the Assembly polls later this year. (Source: PTI Photo) Accusing Congress of engaging in a “proxy war” against the ruling party through various agitations in Gujarat, state BJP leaders on Sunday urged its cadres to “expose” the Opposition party among the public ahead of the Assembly polls later this year. (Source: PTI Photo)

Accusing Congress of engaging in a “proxy war” against the ruling party through various agitations in Gujarat, state BJP leaders on Sunday urged its cadres to “expose” the Opposition party among the public ahead of the Assembly polls later this year. BJP on Sunday passed a resolution in this regard at its executive committee meet in Gandhinagar in presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP’s national vice president and Union Minister of State For Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and state BJP head Jitu Vaghani.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Through the resolution, BJP blamed Congress for fanning various social agitations in Gujarat, an apparent reference to the Patel quota stir and the Dalit agitation. “Since Congress knows that it can never win against BJP in the polls, it has waged a proxy war against BJP by encouraging various social agitations in the state. This is a conspiracy to destabilise Gujarat by creating anarchy,” said the resolution which was passed unanimously.

“We need to expose Congress among people and work hard to win the 2017 Assembly polls under the leadership of CM Vijay Rupani and our party chief Jitu Vaghani,” it added. Rupala exuded confidence to resolve all the issues raised by agitators ahead of the Assembly polls.

“The party is not at all in dilemma over these agitations. State government firmly believes that all the issues can be sorted out through dialogue. Our workers will reach out to all the citizens to thwart Congress’ attempts to dilute the peaceful atmosphere of Gujarat,” said Rupala when asked if his party is in dilemma due to the Patel and the Dalit stir.

During the meet, the leaders also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre for taking the decision of demonetisation, said a BJP release.

Through the resolution, the ruling party has claimed that demonetisation has served its purpose of eliminating black money, corruption and terror funding.

On the row over RSS spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya’s recent comments on reservation, the Gujarat BJP stated that Sangh as well as BJP are always in favour of reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs, said the release.