Congress to hold state-wide protest over Karnataka issue

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has decided to hold a state-wide protest on Friday against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administering the oath of office of chief minister to BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa on the pretext of being the leader of the largest party, ignoring the fact that the Congress-JDS alliance have the majority required to form the government.

While the leader of opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani is scheduled to join party workers in Surat, GPCC president Amit Chavda will join party leaders and workers in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad Congress committee president Chetan Raval will also join the protests in the city.

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that dharnas would be held in all 33 district headquarters. He said that Vala’s conduct was “undemocratic”, adding that his decision defied convention since in Goa and Manipur, where the BJP and its alliance partners had majority, BJP was asked to form the government even though the Congress party was the largest party.

