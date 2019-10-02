On Cong second list: A former CM, a CM’s son, a former minister

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, ex-chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Dheeraj and former state Congress minister Shivajirao Moghe were among the key candidates declared in Congress’s second list for the forthcoming Maharashtra polls.

After announcing 51 of its candidates on September 29, the Congress, on Tuesday, declared another 52. The party, which is contesting the poll in an alliance with the NCP, is expected to field candidates on 125 out of the 288 seats.

The party had earlier held back renomination of Chavan from Karad South seat he represents as it was weighing the option of fielding the former CM for the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. But with Chavan unwilling to contest the bypoll, the party on Tuesday renominated him from the Assembly seat.

The party dropped Latur (Rural)’s sitting MLA, Trimbakrao Bhise, to nominate ex-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Dheeraj from the seat. Dheeraj’s elder brother, Amit, has already been renominated from Latur (City).

Maharashtra’s former social justice minister Shivajirao Moghe will seek to regain Vidarbha’s Arni seat. Two sitting MLAs — Rahul Bondre (Chikhli), Kunal Patil (Dhule (Rural)) — were also renominated. Party’s Nagpur district president, Vikas Thakare will contest from Nagpur (West). Former MLA Suresh Jethaliya will square up against Water Supply and Sanitation minister Babanrao Lonikar in Partur.

After declaring nine candidates for the 36 seats in Mumbai in the first list, the party announced another 12 on Tuesday.