Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
LIVE UPDATES
  • Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka LIVE: Leaders of both parties meet governor
Live now

Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka LIVE: Leaders of both parties meet governor

Congress-JDS alliance, Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE: HD Kumaraswamy could well be made chief minister if the Governor invites the alliance to form government in the state.

Written by Nishant Shekhar | Bengaluru | Updated: May 15, 2018 6:45:12 pm
JDS Congress alliance in karnataka election results 2018 live updates Congress-JDS Alliance in Karnataka Live: The two parties announced the alliance this afternoon and will meet the Governor this evening

Congress-JDS Alliance in Karnataka Live Updates: In a twist to the Karnataka Assembly election results, the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could be relegated to the Opposition benches after the Congress and JD(S) announced an alliance. HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Siddaramiah, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form government in the state.

While the results are still pouring in for 222 of the 224 seats where elections were held, the BJP is struggling to cross the halfway mark and is currently hovering at around 105 seats. The halfway mark in the Assembly is 112. The Congress at 5 pm had 77 leads/wins while the JD(S)+BSP had 37 seats. There is also an Independent candidate that is backed by the Congress. This takes the alliance’s numbers to 115.

Click here for Karnataka Assembly Election results LIVE Updates | Click here for full list of winners in Karnataka Election Results

Live Blog

Follow live coverage on Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka here. We bring you fastest and real-time updates in Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil.

Highlights

    18:41 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Meanwhile, Modi and Amit Shah thank people of Karnataka
    18:14 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Ball in Governor's court

    So our reporters have confirmed that the leaders of JDS and Congress have submitted their letters to the Governor. The governor told them that once the Election Commission gives the final results, he will take the decision. Earlier Yeddyurappa also met the governor, staking claim to form the government in Karnataka. As per the latest trend, the BJP is expected to win 105 seats, Congress 78 and JD(S) 38. 

    18:07 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Cong-JD(S) leaders address media after meeting the Governor

    Senior Congress leader Siddaramiah saying his party has offered unconditional support to the JD(S). 'We have informed the governor about our decision to go together,' said Siddaramiah. 

    17:56 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Suspense over govt formation in Karnataka continues

    JD(S) legislative party meeting called at 6:15 pm today in Bengaluru. Veerappa Moily says 'the JD(S) and Congress have enough numbers to form the government. BJP cannot form the government without the numbers.' The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet at 7 pm at party headquarters in Delhi today

    17:54 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Who will the governor invite?

    Congress and JDS leaders at Raj Bhawan. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot arrive at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala with JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy. Congress to tell Governor that single largest party need not be called to form government since this precedent was not followed in Goa and Manipur, say Congress sources 

    17:42 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Randeep Surjewala tweets incidents when the largest party was overlooked by the governor
    17:31 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Yeddyurappa seeks time from governor

    Just now we met Governor because we are the single largest party. He should allow us to prove majority in the Assembly: BS Yeddyurappa  Yeddyurappa after meeting Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

    17:30 (IST) 15 May 2018
    We have absolute majority, says Surjewala

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has tweed that the alliance has a majority and that they will meet the Governor to stake claim to form government. "As Congress-JD(S) win 95 seats & lead in 20 seats, absolute majority for the coalition is clear. Coalition also has 56% vote share. Coalition leaders meeting the Governor shortly to stake claim as per established constitutional norms in Karnataka’s interests."

    17:22 (IST) 15 May 2018
    All eyes on Governor

    BS Yeddyurappa , Ananth Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje & Rajeev Chandrasekhar have entered Raj Bhavan. 100 percent we will form the government, said BS Yeddyurappa

    17:16 (IST) 15 May 2018
    What are the option with the governor in case of a fractured mandate

    The Governor can invite the parties that formed an alliance prior to the elections.

    The Governor can invite the single largest party, which stakes claim to form the government with the support of others, including independents.

    The Governor can invite a post-electoral coalition of parties, with all the partners in the coalition joining the government.

    The Governor can invite a post-electoral alliance of parties, with some of the parties in the alliance forming a government and the remaining parties, including independents, supporting the government from outside.

    17:12 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Action shits to Raj Bhawan

    JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy leaves for Raj Bhawan to meet Karnataka Governor in Bengaluru. The Congress has offered unconditional support to the JD(S). The Congress has agreed to form the government with JDS and Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.

    17:12 (IST) 15 May 2018
    Yeddyurappa heads to Raj Bhavan

    While the Congress-JDS have announced an alliance in the state, BJP leader Yeddyurappa is heading to the Governor's house to stake claim to form government. He says he has an appointment at 5 pm. As of now, though, he does not appear to have the required numbers.

    It has been a dramatic twist of events in the Karnataka Assembly election results. In the first few hours of counting it appeared that the BJP would emerge not just as the single largest party but with a majority. However, its numbers slowly began reducing and at around 5 pm hovered around 105, eight short of crossing the halfway mark.

    In the afternoon, the Congress announced that it was forming an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) and that it would offer its unconditional support to the party. Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that he had a word with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy and that they have agreed to form government.

    Kumaraswamy, too, confirmed the development and wrote a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking an appointment at 5.30 pm as he had the required numbers.

    The BJP, not wanting to be left out, has rushed to Raj Bhavan with Yeddyurappa claiming he has an appointment with the Governor at 5 pm. Follow this LIVE blog as we bring you the latest updates from Bengaluru.

    Karnataka Election Results 2018 - Follow The Indian Express live coverage on Congress-JDS Government Alliance in Karnataka and real-time updates at indianexpress.com

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts