Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka LIVE: Leaders of both parties meet governor

Congress-JDS Alliance in Karnataka Live Updates: In a twist to the Karnataka Assembly election results, the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could be relegated to the Opposition benches after the Congress and JD(S) announced an alliance. HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Siddaramiah, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form government in the state.
While the results are still pouring in for 222 of the 224 seats where elections were held, the BJP is struggling to cross the halfway mark and is currently hovering at around 105 seats. The halfway mark in the Assembly is 112. The Congress at 5 pm had 77 leads/wins while the JD(S)+BSP had 37 seats. There is also an Independent candidate that is backed by the Congress. This takes the alliance’s numbers to 115.
Click here for Karnataka Assembly Election results LIVE Updates | Click here for full list of winners in Karnataka Election Results
Highlights
So our reporters have confirmed that the leaders of JDS and Congress have submitted their letters to the Governor. The governor told them that once the Election Commission gives the final results, he will take the decision. Earlier Yeddyurappa also met the governor, staking claim to form the government in Karnataka. As per the latest trend, the BJP is expected to win 105 seats, Congress 78 and JD(S) 38.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramiah saying his party has offered unconditional support to the JD(S). 'We have informed the governor about our decision to go together,' said Siddaramiah.
JD(S) legislative party meeting called at 6:15 pm today in Bengaluru. Veerappa Moily says 'the JD(S) and Congress have enough numbers to form the government. BJP cannot form the government without the numbers.' The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet at 7 pm at party headquarters in Delhi today
Congress and JDS leaders at Raj Bhawan. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot arrive at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala with JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy. Congress to tell Governor that single largest party need not be called to form government since this precedent was not followed in Goa and Manipur, say Congress sources
Just now we met Governor because we are the single largest party. He should allow us to prove majority in the Assembly: BS Yeddyurappa Yeddyurappa after meeting Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has tweed that the alliance has a majority and that they will meet the Governor to stake claim to form government. "As Congress-JD(S) win 95 seats & lead in 20 seats, absolute majority for the coalition is clear. Coalition also has 56% vote share. Coalition leaders meeting the Governor shortly to stake claim as per established constitutional norms in Karnataka’s interests."
BS Yeddyurappa , Ananth Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje & Rajeev Chandrasekhar have entered Raj Bhavan. 100 percent we will form the government, said BS Yeddyurappa
The Governor can invite the parties that formed an alliance prior to the elections.
The Governor can invite the single largest party, which stakes claim to form the government with the support of others, including independents.
The Governor can invite a post-electoral coalition of parties, with all the partners in the coalition joining the government.
The Governor can invite a post-electoral alliance of parties, with some of the parties in the alliance forming a government and the remaining parties, including independents, supporting the government from outside.
JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy leaves for Raj Bhawan to meet Karnataka Governor in Bengaluru. The Congress has offered unconditional support to the JD(S). The Congress has agreed to form the government with JDS and Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.
While the Congress-JDS have announced an alliance in the state, BJP leader Yeddyurappa is heading to the Governor's house to stake claim to form government. He says he has an appointment at 5 pm. As of now, though, he does not appear to have the required numbers.