Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka LIVE: Leaders of both parties meet governor

Congress-JDS Alliance in Karnataka Live: The two parties announced the alliance this afternoon and will meet the Governor this evening Congress-JDS Alliance in Karnataka Live: The two parties announced the alliance this afternoon and will meet the Governor this evening

Congress-JDS Alliance in Karnataka Live Updates: In a twist to the Karnataka Assembly election results, the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could be relegated to the Opposition benches after the Congress and JD(S) announced an alliance. HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Siddaramiah, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form government in the state.

While the results are still pouring in for 222 of the 224 seats where elections were held, the BJP is struggling to cross the halfway mark and is currently hovering at around 105 seats. The halfway mark in the Assembly is 112. The Congress at 5 pm had 77 leads/wins while the JD(S)+BSP had 37 seats. There is also an Independent candidate that is backed by the Congress. This takes the alliance’s numbers to 115.

Click here for Karnataka Assembly Election results LIVE Updates | Click here for full list of winners in Karnataka Election Results