Congress driving HP into debt trap: Ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Sunday accused the government of driving the state into debt trap by indulging in “financial mismanagement” and “corruption”. “The debt liability of the government has already crossed Rs 36,000 crore and the government has raised loans to the tune of Rs 700 crore in the current fiscal. This would mount to Rs 1,000 crore by end of the year. The state would inch towards a debt trap,” the BJP leader claimed here.

He alleged that the government to mislead people is making “false and populist announcements” ahead of the Assembly polls without any budgetary provision. The situation is so “pathetic” that even for repayment of loans the government is resorting to fresh borrowings, Dhumal claimed.

Accusing the government of “utter failure in resource mobilisation”, the former chief minister claimed while the previous BJP government mobilised additional resources to the tune of Rs 5,000 , the present government could generate only Rs 30 crore. The Leader of the Opposition said whatever may be the explanation for raising more loans, the coming generations would be under heavy debt and the people would give a befitting reply to the Congress in the coming Assembly polls.

In another statement, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti accused the state government of making appointments through “back-door to accommodate the relatives and favourites of Congress leaders”. “The state government is playing with the career of deserving youth by throwing all rules and norms to winds, but it will not be tolerated,” he said.

Satti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had abolished personal interviews for class III and class IV posts to ensure transparency in appointment but the state government did not abide by it. He asked the government to issue a white paper on employment given by the it in past four years.

The claim of the government to have given jobs to 45,000 people was not tenable as the records of employment exchanges show only 1,150 persons got jobs in government and semi-government departments in past two years, Satti claimed.