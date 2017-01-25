Congress, Left slam Election Commission Budget order

Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo) Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo)

The Congress and Left parties on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission for permitting the NDA government to present the Union budget on February 1 and picked holes in its conditional clearance.

Opposition leaders said the parties would consult each other and try to chalk out a joint strategy on the issue. While Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma called the EC ruling “most unfortunate”, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior CPI leader D Raja said it lacked clarity.

Watch what else is in the news

“I don’t find it a fair ruling, neither from the EC nor from the Supreme Court. We trusted the EC to take a fair and judicious view because you are creating an unhealthy precedent for the future that budgets will be advanced in the midst of elections and all kinds of sops and schemes will be announced,” Sharma said.

He said the argument that it was an Union budget was “absolutely ludicrous”. “Are these five states part of India or not? And if you announce populist measures and sops… then won’t these states not be covered by that,” he said. Terming the ruling “disturbing”, he said the country needs to be reassured that the constitutional mandate would be upheld and elections would not be influenced in any manner.

Yechury said that “there are many issues which are universal for the whole of India that will affect the people of the five states also (where elections are going to be held)”.

CPI’s D Raja said the EC order was “peculiar”. “The EC order lacks clarity. It will pose a problem for the EC… There is an apprehension that the ruling party will take unfair advantage,” he said.