Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Coastal Karnataka Election Results 2018: BJP looks all set to retain the region

Coastal Karnataka Election Results 2018: The region has a total of 21 seats out of which Congress won 13 seats last time. BJP won just five seats here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2018 2:56:22 pm
Coastal Karnataka Election Results 2018: BJP looks all set to net the region Coastal Karnataka Election Results 2018: latest trends of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 results show the saffron party winning four seats and leading in 14 others. It is followed by Congress which has won two seats and currently leading in another one.
The BJP continued its victory march in Karnataka and the party looks set to regain control of coastal Karnataka—a region where the Congress won in the last election. As per latest trends of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 results, the saffron party was winning 10 seats and leading in eight others. It is followed by Congress which has won two seats and currently leading in another one.

The region has a total of 21 seats out of which Congress won 13 seats last time. BJP won just five seats here. Coastal Karnataka has given the state two chief ministers — M Veerappa Moily and DV Sadananda Gowda. Prominent assembly constituencies that fall under the region are Udupi, Bhatkal, Kumta and Mangalore. Traditionally, the Coastal Karnataka region has been seen as a BJP bastion. It also has a sizeable population of Muslims.

Mangalore, which has been a Congress stronghold, has once again been bagged by Congress candidate Abdul Khader who defeated BJP’s Santosh Kumar by a margin of 19,739 votes. This seat had witnessed a voter turnout of 75.27% in this assembly elections. In 2013, it was Khader only who had won the seat by a margin of near to 30,000 votes.

Meanwhile, another important constituency of the region Udupi, saw a tough fight between BJP’s K Raghupathi Bhat, Congress’ Pramod Madhwaraj and JD(S)’ Birthi Gangandhar Bhandary. However, it was Bhat who won the seat with a margin of 12,000 votes over his Congress’ rival.

