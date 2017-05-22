Clear mandate will help in fast development of Panvel: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday urged the people to give clear mandate to facilitate hurdle-free development of the Panvel township.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are contesting the Panvel Municipal Corporation poll separately. Total seats are 78.

BJP is contesting in 75 seats with its alliance partner RPI(A) in two seats and PRP in one. The Congress is contesting in 18 seats, its ally PWP in 48 and NCP 12 seats. The Shiv Sena is contesting 68 seats, while its partner Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghthana is contesting in five seats.

The CST-Panvel elevated corridor along with metro projects, which are under process, will boost the development of the township and provide relief to its people, said Fadnavis.

Addressing the public rally in Panvel, he said, “The government is not going to regularise the illegal structures. But it is committed to bring relief to those families who have been cheated by the developers. The human sensitivity will not be overlooked.”

Earlier, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP on demonetisation. He said, “We are not seeking anything from BJP. The people will give us their support.”

The Panvel Municipal Corporation is going for elections on May 24.

