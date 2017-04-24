Civic Polls in Darjeeling district: Unlike last elections, CPM fields candidates, hopes to regain ground

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury is currently on a tour of North Bengal. (Representational Image) CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury is currently on a tour of North Bengal. (Representational Image)

WHILE THE May 14 municipal elections in Darjeeling district are being seen as a pitched battle between the Trinamool Congress and Gorkha Janmuti Morcha, the CPM has quietly ramped up its effort to gain a foothold in a region, where it has historically never done well.

In the last municipal elections in the district, the CPM did not field a single candidate. Despite the party’s political fortunes being at an all-time low in the state, this year, it has fielded candidates in five wards of Darjeeling town and seven in Kalimpong. “But we are still hunting for candidates in Kurseong and Mirik. The last date to withdraw nominations is tomorrow, so let us see. It is unlikely that we will field anyone from there,’’ said Siliguri Mayor and the party’s North Bengal in-charge Ashok Bhattacharya.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury is currently on a tour of North Bengal. While he addressed jan sabhas in Cooch Behar and Siliguri on Saturday, he attended another party meeting in Kurseong on Sunday. Bhattacharya said that 15,000 party workers turned up for the meeting in Siliguri.

“You see, the urban areas of North Bengal have never been our stronghold… we have never done well here. Even at the height of CPM’s popularity and power, we won maybe three to four seats once, several years ago. At this point, the party is not in a strong position. Nevertheless, we are trying. Our stronghold in North Bengal are the rural areas — the tea gardens, the forests and the tribal areas. We have been working steadily here to regain ground,” he added.

Bhattacharya pointed out that a lot of the politics in the hills is caste or tribe-based. “We don’t entertain such politics unlike the Trinamool or other parties. So, it is difficult for us here. Our politics is that of class and so, we do better in the rural areas where it matters more,’’ he said, adding that the Left will fight more confidently in next year’s panchayat polls and also in the Gorkhaland Territorial Authority elections.

“The BJP claims to be gaining ground in West Bengal on the basis of its polarising divisive politics, which is very similar to Trinamool’s own brand of divisive politics. It is true that they may gain in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but that is expected. This does not bother us much. They did very well in the 2014 elections but what happened after that? They have not won any corporation or Assembly elections. Our fight will still be against the Trinamool,” said Bhattacharya.

The BJP, meanwhile, is not fielding any candidates for the elections in Darjeeling district, said national secretary Rahul Sinha. “We have our ally in Darjeeling, so there is no need for us to contest,” he added. The BJP has been alliance with GJM since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 1:09 am