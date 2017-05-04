Civic polls: AAP to review strength

Like other parties, AAP too has started collecting applications from those seeking ticket for contesting elections. (Representational Image) Like other parties, AAP too has started collecting applications from those seeking ticket for contesting elections. (Representational Image)

After the poor show in the Delhi municipal election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to review its strength in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the local body elections scheduled for next month.

From Friday, the party will begin a series of meetings in which leaders will analyse the party’s position in urban local bodies. They will collect feedback from local workers before taking decision on the seats to contest from, which they had decided to on their election symbol – the broom.

AAP state in-charge Sanjay Singh will hold a day-long meeting with zonal and district heads and another meeting with other office bearers the next day.

Party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheswari said the party will look to contest all municipal corporations, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi.

He said that the party has already formed ward committees and volunteers have started campaigning by raising local civic issues. “Corruption is reason behind lack of civic facilities like cleanliness in the localities. AAP volunteers have collected details from municipal corporations through RTI and that data confirms corruption in utilisation of funds. Volunteers are telling the people about these corruption and pamphlets are also being distributed,” he said.

Varanasi, in particular, is on the AAP’s radar. This is the seat from where Arvind Kejriwal lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Party volunteers point to “lack of cleanliness and other civic facilities” even with a high-profile parliamentarian and and despite most of corporators and MLAs in the city from BJP.

At the same time, they have gone on to highlight the Delhi AAP government’s “good work”.

“We will promise ward clinics in UP on the lines of Mohalla clinics started in Delhi. Other works done for improving facilities at Delhi government’s schools will also be highlighted,” Maheshwari said.

Like other parties, AAP too has started collecting applications from those seeking ticket for contesting elections. Maheshwari said that people having experience of contesting elections in the past will be preferred but it will be ensured that no candidate has any case of crime and corruption against them.

In June, 14 municipal corporations, 292 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats will go to polls. Among these, the State Election Commission is set to use EVMs to conduct the elections to the post of mayor and corporators in municipal corporations. All major parties – SP, BSP BJP and Congress – will contest on their symbols.

