Central Karnataka Election Results 2018: BJP improves tally, leads in 25 seats

The BJP, which is all set to mark its return in Karnataka with a thumping win, has also improved its performance by many folds in the Central Karnataka region of the state. As per the latest trends of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election results, BJP, which left no stone unturned to woo the voters during the entire poll campaign, is leading in 25 seats and has won one seat out of total 36 which are there in the region. It is followed by Congress which is leading in 10 seats whereas the JDS is leading in just one seat.

Despite BJP leading in majority of the seats in the region, it is the Congress candidates who are currently leading in important seats like Davanagere (North), Davanagere (South) and Bellary.

The central Karnataka region, which shares its border with Kerala, has give the state a number of chief ministers including Kadilal Manjappa, S Nijalingappa, J H Patel, B S Yeddyurappa. The region also includes Coorg, that houses the grand Madikeri fort and the Abbi Falls.

Davanagere, popularly called the ‘Manchester of Karnataka’, has always been a stronghold of the Congress. However, the city was picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of 100 across the country to be developed into a Smart City.

This performance by the BJP should instill huge confidence into the party given the fact that they had won just four seats in the last assembly elections held in 2013. In 2013, it was Congress which won 19 seats, followed by JDS which bagged eight seats and Others who won five seats.

