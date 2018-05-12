Centenarian seer casts vote in Karnataka polls 

The seer, who runs a string of educational institutions from engineering to business schools and colleges is considered a “walking god” for his service to society. (Representational Image) The seer, who runs a string of educational institutions from engineering to business schools and colleges is considered a “walking god” for his service to society. (Representational Image)

Age did not deter the highly revered Shivakumar Mahaswamiji, senior seer of the Siddaganga Math at Tumakuru, who is said to be 111-years-old, from exercising his franchise in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The seer came by car to the polling booth inside the Math, slowly walked inside and cast his vote.

The seniormost pontiff of the powerful and politically influential Lingayats, the majority community, has reportedly never given a miss to voting in the elections held in India since its Independence. The seer, who runs a string of educational institutions from engineering to business schools and colleges is considered a “walking god” for his service to society.

Similarly, the Suttur Math seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji in Mysuru and the Dharmadhikari of Manjunath Swamytemple at Dharmasthala Dr Veerendra Heggade too cast their votes.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App