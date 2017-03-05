Campaigning of Assembly Elections enters last phase in UP, Manipur

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI3_4_2017_000075A) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI3_4_2017_000075A)

The campaigning for the Assembly Elections has entered the last phase in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, for which the polling will be held on Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh, campaigning for seventh phase and last phase of elections is in full swing, as leaders and star campaigners of all major political parties are engaged in canvassing for their party and alliance candidates.

A total of 40 constituencies spread over 7 districts of the eastern region of the state under this phase. Districts covered in this phase of polls are Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bhadohi and Sonebhadra. A total of 535 candidates including 51 women are in the fray. BSP has fielded its nominees for all seats while BJP is in contest from 32 and has left 8 seats to its allies Apana Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Samajwadi Party’s candidates are in fray in 31 segments and its ally congress is in contest from 10 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hit the campaign trail at his constituency Varanasi on Saturday. He is visiting his constituency on Sunday for the second consecutive day to address a rally and gatherings.

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will address a rally today at Jaunpur while Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address half a dozen public meetings at Sonebhadra, Mirzapur and Chandauli districts. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three public meetings at Sonebhadra, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts. Tomorrow is last day of campaigning for seventh phase of polls.

Meanwhile in Manipur, hectic election campaigning is going on for the second and last phase of the Manipur Assembly election. 22 assembly constituencies will go to polls in this phase on Wednesday. Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadhkari, Senior Congress leader and State Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam are campaigning for their parties in this phase.