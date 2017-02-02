Campaigning for Punjab, Goa Assembly elections ends today

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

The campaigning for the assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end on Thursday. The two states will go to polls on Saturday to elect new assemblies. The Election Commission has issued a detailed guideline to the District Election Officers in Punjab to ensure prohibition 48 hours before the end of assembly polls in the state.

State Chief Electoral Officer VK Singh said the prohibition will start at 5 pm today and will continue till 5 pm on Saturday. The Election Commission has also imposed complete prohibition on broadcasting or propagating election-related material on TV, radio or newspapers.

Any such material influencing the voters would not be permissible during the 48 hours before the poll.