Budget: EC writes to govt again on Opposition demand

The Election Commission has written again to cabinet secretary P K Sinha, seeking more information with regard to the Opposition’s demand for deferment of the budget. The EC has sought details on the process followed in 2012 when the last elections were held in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The EC has also asked if the government had sought the President’s assent before announcing the date of presentation of the budget as February 1. Sinha has been asked to respond by Friday.

As first reported on January 7, the EC had asked the cabinet secretary to provide the government’s stand by January 10. This was a day after a delegation of Opposition parties, led by the Congress, met the election commissioners and urged them to prevent the government from presenting the budget on February 1, just three days before the beginning of elections in the five states. They argued the government may announce populist measures to gain an unfair advantage.

Sinha, in his reply to the EC, is learnt to have defended the government’s decision on the ground that it will ensure all allocations are made by the beginning of the financial year. The cabinet secretary is learnt to have written that the budget is a constitutional obligation and doesn’t concern one or a few states.

Congress complaint

The Congress approached the EC Thursday asking it to stop the defence ministry from organising the annual Combined Commanders Conference in Dehradun on January 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to chair it. In a memorandum, the Congress said the BJP and the central government are trying to influence serving and retired soldiers by organising the conference in the poll-bound state. “… Holding of such conferences are a clear violation of the model code of conduct,” the memorandum said.