BJP will win 114 seats in Mumbai: Ashish Shelar

BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party will win 114 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election as the voting percentage has increased significantly. “When voting goes up, it is always anti-incumbency. BJP won maximum 16 seats in the city during assembly election in 2014 the turnout of voters at that time was 54 per cent then. This time also the voting turnout is expected to be 53 per cent and I need not say anything more,” Shelar said.

Compared to voting percentage of 42 per cent in 2012, this time it will be more by at least 10 per cent, Shelar said.

“BJP does have a strong cadre on ground and we utilised them in an effective manner. Our workers followed up with the voters and ensured that they (people) vote,” Shelar said.

“There were some challenges of missing of names, change in wards and the change in polling stations; but people still came out and voted,” he said.