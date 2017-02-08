Parted ways because of BJP’s ‘hypocrisy’: Uddhav Thackeray

Taking potshots at its one time ally, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his party refused to align with BJP for the upcoming local body polls as he was tired of its “hypocrisy”. (Representational Image) Taking potshots at its one time ally, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his party refused to align with BJP for the upcoming local body polls as he was tired of its “hypocrisy”. (Representational Image)

Taking potshots at its one time ally, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his party refused to align with BJP for the upcoming local body polls as he was tired of its “hypocrisy”. “The Economic Survey report that has pegged the BMC on the top of transparency list is prepared by your own government at the Centre. Why is the Chief Minister making false claims on our transparent administration?” Thackeray said while addressing an election rally in suburban Kandivali. The BJP today has become a jail for the corrupt. All of them (corrupt leaders) will be seen in the party today,” said Thackeray reminding the BJP of its one time promise that it will put all corrupt leaders behind the bars.

“We are ashamed of fighting with people (the BJP) who are not even worth our attention. I feel bad that we kept them with us for 25 years,” he said.

Thackeray said instead of talking about a change in the nation, BJP should first bring in a change in its policy and include the Leader of Opposition and journalists in the cabinet meetings.

“This model should be followed by the Centre as well. We cannot allow (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to do what he wishes to,” he said.

“We were tired of their (BJP) hypocrisy and were thus forced to leave them,” he added.