BJP will win HP Assembly polls: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday claimed that the BJP will make a clean sweep in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections slated this year end. (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday claimed that the BJP will make a clean sweep in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections slated this year end. (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday claimed that the BJP will make a clean sweep in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections slated this year end. “I think this time there should be a clean sweep in the HP elections,” he said addressing the party’s ‘Tridev Sammelan’ at Rait near here.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“BJP workers must work on ‘mera booth, sabse mazboot’ (my booth is strongest) agenda and take Modi’s message repeatedly to the masses. He has given One-Rank-One-Pension (OROP) and continuously taken decisions in favour of the public,” Jaitley said.

“Modi has given double the funds to Himachal Pradesh in just one year as compared to that given by Manmohan Singh (former prime minister) in five years,” he said, adding the state is capable to be financially strong by using its natural resources and tourism.

Without naming Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the Union Finance Minister alleged that corruption cases against him was of 2011, during UPA’s rule, and when it has come to light he puts the blame on BJP.

Poor people will be benefited if corruption is abolished from the state, he said.

Former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and P K Dhumal were also present in the meeting.

There is no government working in the state. The Chief Minister is busy with his own corruption cases and there is none to work for the public, Kumar alleged.

“Virbhadra Singh is only a chief minister of announcements. He has announced Dharamsala as second capital and he may announce Mandi as the third capital any day,” he said.

The Centre has given Rs 3,500 crore for Smart City Dharamsala, Dhumal said.