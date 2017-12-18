BJP wins Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh: Who said what

Assembly elections results 2017: PM Narendra Modi flashed a victory sign after he arrived at the Parliament. (Source: Express photo) Assembly elections results 2017: PM Narendra Modi flashed a victory sign after he arrived at the Parliament. (Source: Express photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a comfortable victory in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat that went to polls recently. Early trends suggest that the Narendra Modi wave is not fading as the saffron party is all set to retain Gujarat, where it has been ruling for last 22 years, and dethrone the Virbhadra Singh government in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

Reacting to the trends, BJP leaders said the outcome of the Assembly polls is people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Echoing his party’s mood, Modi flashed a victory sign after he arrived in Parliament.

Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal CM on Monday said that the election result was a moral defeat for the BJP in Gujarat and the people of the state have “belled the cat for 2019”.

The BJP leaders took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the newly elected president of the Congress party, for failing to change his party fortunes.

Chandrababu Naidu: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also congratulated the BJP over its victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Congratulations @BJP4India on winning the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Wishing them all the best for their forthcoming tenure in governance. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 18, 2017

Nitin Gadkar: “All sections of society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In Gujarat, OBC, patidar, dalit all were used for caste politics by the Congress but caste politics could not get success,” senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said.

Giriraj Singh: Union minister Giriraj Singh termed the result Rahul Gandhi’s first defeat as Congress president and asserted that his charisma did not work.

Sitaram Yechury: “Merely exposing and criticising the BJP’s wrong policies and hardships will not cement the confidence of the people into voting against them unless it is backed by an alternate policy direction. What is required is an alternate policy trajectory upon which the widest possible unity of the Opposition forces must be built… that is the message,” CPM general secretary told The Indian Express.

Jitendra Singh: “This is a vote for development and trust for Narendra Modi,” added Union minister.

Sakshi Maharaj: Rahul Gandhi “changes his colour like a chameleon”. “That is why he was visiting temples in Gujarat. But even that failed. This is the magic of our prime minister Narendra Modi,” Maharaj said.

Rajnath Singh: Union Home Minister asserted that the BJP will form government in both the states with a big majority. “We will get majority in both the states and form government,” he told reporters as news channels flashed trends showing BJP marching towards victory.

Asked if the results were an approval of the Modi government’s policies, Singh said, “Of course. It is an approval of the government.”

Prakash Javadekar: “Development is the mantra of today’s polity. And therefore people are with Modiji,” the human resource development minister said.

Saying that the election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development, PM Modi thanked the hardworking BJP workers in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. He added, “I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly.”

Congratulating the new governments in both states, Congress President Rahul Gandhi thanked the people and said that his party accepts the verdict of the people. He took to Twitter and wrote,” My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage.”

Addressing a press conference, BJP chief Amit Shah said that the BJP will form government in both the states and rejected suggestions that there was a “close fight” with the Congress in Gujarat. He also said that the poll outcome in favour of the BJP is a victory of performance and development against political dynasty.

Yogi Adityanath: Hitting on Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “I had earlier said that the change in Congress leadership would be a positive sign for the BJP.” “People have rejected divisive politics of Congress, this win is due to the dynamic leadership of BJP and the hard work of BJP workers,” he added.

Union Minister Smriti Irani: “It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development,” when asked about Congress giving a tough fight. She also said, “Jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker’s hard work and of the people who trusted development.”

“We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning consecutive assembly polls… Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister’s popularity is intact. Amit Shah’s strategy has worked,” BJP vice-resident Shyam Jaju said.

Kailash Vijayvargiya: BJP general secretary seconded Jaju saying, “There is nothing to worry. We will form government in Gujarat with comfortable majority.”

Rajiv Pratap Rudy: BJP MP took to Twitter and said he is extremely thankful to the people of Himachal for electing BJP. People have given their mandate for PM Modi’s welfare development policies and leadership of Amit Shah, he added. The MP also congratulated all BJP workers on this great victory.

Hardik Patel: Earlier in the day, Gujarat Patidar leader accused the ruling party of tampering with the EVMs. He alleged that the voting machines in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad were tampered with as the margin there was very less. “There has been tampering in EVMs in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, hence the gap is very less wherever tampering happened. EVMs are hackable,” said Patel.

