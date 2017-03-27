BJP sets sights on winning Tripura in ’18

Another factor, which the BJP hopes will allow them to make further inroads in the state, is the split within the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). (Representational Image) Another factor, which the BJP hopes will allow them to make further inroads in the state, is the split within the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). (Representational Image)

Amid speculations that the party will align itself with regional parties ahead of next year’s Tripura elections, the state BJP on Sunday said it will contest alone. The move comes weeks after the BJP formed a government in Manipur, and in Assam last year; both previously Congress bastions. Even the newcomer to Tripura politics Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a blow after almost its entire state unit joined the BJP earlier this month. With a “wave” in its favour, BJP state spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb is confident of displacing the Left Front government.

The party’s strategy, according to insiders, includes making the most of the discord within the largest tribal political party in the state, attempt to bring in members of rival parties and the promise of an autonomous Twipraland council to stem the demand for a separate state.

The Congress, with 10 seats, was the prime opposition until six of its MLAs, protesting the party’s “alliance” with the Left for the Bengal polls, joined TMC last year. Its “win” didn’t last long. Last week, 400 of its party workers joined the BJP.

The group that joined the BJP was led by Ratan Chakrabarty, chairman of the state TMC coordination committee. He, sources said, had strained ties with party MLA and leader of opposition Sudip Roy Barman, son of former Tripura CM Samir Ranjan Barman.

“Now, there is a group that is supporting Barman, which is increasingly unhappy with the TMC’s prospects in the state and are looking to make a switch over to the BJP. Apart from that, at least three of the six Congress MLAs who joined the TMC have made overtures to join the BJP. We are in talks with another Congress MLA too,” said a BJP source. He added that the MLAs will likely join the BJP by October — ruling out the possibility of a by-election six months before Assembly polls.

Another factor, which the BJP hopes will allow them to make further inroads in the state, is the split within the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). A group led by IPFT vice-president Buddhu Debbarma deposed party chief NC Deb Barman on disciplinary grounds. Barman alleged that the party Constitution doesn’t allow such a deposition and alleged Buddhu Debbarma was trying to weaken the party.

While a separate state is the prime demand for IPFT, BJP maintained that Barman has a far more “adaptive” view regarding the situation. “We have already made it clear that we are willing to form an autonomous governing body for Twipraland, along the lines of similar bodies in Gorkhaland for instance and we hope this will allow an informal tie-up with the IPFT in the hilly seats in the state,” added a BJP state leader.

Moreover, elevation of the founder of North Eastern Students’ Union (NESU) Sarbananda Sonowal to Assam CM will help in getting the influential student’s body’s support in the tribal-dominated hilly seats of Tripura, a traditionally been Left bastions, added the source.

