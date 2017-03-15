BJP govt formation in Goa, Manipur reprehensible: Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called the BJP’s attempt to form governments in Goa and Manipur “reprehensible” while Congress general secretary C P Joshi called the process a subversion of democracy. Gehlot, who was the Congress’s election in-charge for UP, said the BJP would flout any norm to grab power. “What the BJP is doing in Goa and Manipur is reprehensible. They are trying to form govt by hook or by crook despite Cong. being single lrgst (largest) party,” he tweeted.

