BJP fields state party chief from one of its ‘safest’ seats — Kothrud

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who is from Kolhapur, will contest the Assembly elections from Kothrud constituency in Pune. Patil, a member of the state Legislative Council, has never contested the Assembly elections before.

By giving a ticket to Patil, the BJP has dropped sitting Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni, one of the most prominent faces of the party in the city.

Appointed the state BJP chief in July, Patil has faced attacks from the NCP, which raised doubts about his leadership qualities.

To debunk such claims, the BJP wanted Patil to contest the polls and get elected to the Assembly, and has thus chosen a “safe seat” for him.

Fielding him from any Assembly segment in Kolhapur, where both NCP and Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha, have a strong presence, would have been a risky proposition for a leader who has never contested an Assembly election, said party insiders.

Kothrud is considered one of the safest seats for the BJP. Party leader Girish Bapat, who won the Pune Lok Sabha seat with a record margin, got more than one lakh votes from the segment, the biggest lead among the six assembly segments in the constituency.

Long before the BJP-Sena alliance became the strong political force it is today, the Kothrud assembly segment has been loyal to the saffron parties, and elected only their candidates since 1972. The constituency also includes many voters who have shifted from the Kasba Peth assembly segment, a stronghold of the BJP, as the city expanded its limits.

The Sena was the dominant party in Kothrud for years, with party candidates on a winning streak from 1990 till 2014, when BJP candidate Kulkarni defeated sitting Sena legislator Chandrakant Mokate after the long-time political partners decided to contest the assembly elections separately.

The party’s decision to field Patil from Kothrud must have come after much deliberation, as the seat had a number of contenders, including Kulkarni, senior party leader Murlidhar Mohol, and sitting corporators Sushil Mengde, Manjushree Khardekar and Amol Balwadkar, among others.

Even leaders of the Shiv Sena had evinced interest in contesting from Kothrud, and local BJP leaders were not very sure if the seat would fall in the party’s kitty after the seat-sharing talks.

Shiv Sena leader in Pune Municipal Corporation Prithviraj Sutar, son of former state minister Shashikant Sutar, was among the Sena aspirants who wanted to contest from the seat, along with former legislator Chandrakant Mokate, who had won from Kothrud the 2009 assembly elections, and senior party leader Shyam Deshpande.