Exit polls hint at another Narendra Modi wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File photo)

Exit poll results for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur came out on Thursday. If these results are anything to go by, there seem to be huge signs of another ‘Modi wave’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign in all five states and buoyed by the PM, the voters seem to have pledged their faith in the PM and his party.

Top exit poll surveys have put BJP as the favourites or the largest party in Uttar Pradesh. The fact that the BJP did not announced a CM candidate throughout the elections, it was always going to be a test to see whether PM Modi’s appeal is still as strong as it was in 2014. Despite fighting the election without a CM face, the party looks set to emerge at least as the largest party in the state.

The story is similar in Uttarakhand where the run up to the elections were mired in controversy with several defections and rebel candidates fighting with allegiance not clear to the public. Still, it seems Modi’s appeal rode over and above the chaos to grasp the nerve of voters in the state.

The picture is similar in Goa where Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar seems set for a return. New entrants Aam Aadmi Party caused a lot of buzz into the runup to the elections and it seemed that the party will cause significant divide in the votes. However, it seems, BJP has managed to hold onto its ground with rallies of PM Modi changing the mood in the state in previous months.

The only exit poll that predicted a clear mandate in Manipur gave majority to BJP and it will be an end of an era if there is a change of guard. Congress government led by Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh will end their 15-year rule to make way for the BJP which drew a blank in the last polls. The change of fortunes in such a brief span of time seems remarkable and seems to have been affected by the PM and to a great extent BJP president Amit Shah’s rallies in the state.

It is only Punjab where the BJP stares at a defeat. After an extremely lengthy period of anti-incumbency, it wasn’t possible even for PM Modi to save change the fortunes of SAD-BJP alliance in these Assembly polls. SAD’s sagging fortunes and huge amount of controversies seemed to be the BJP’s undoing in the state. It seems the AAP ate into its vote share in its first Assembly elections in the state and the resurgent Congress was never going to give any quarter to the ruling alliance.