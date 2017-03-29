BJP ally sees signs of early polls, set to go solo in state

Maharashtra-based Rash-triya Samaj Paksha (RSP), one of the smaller allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the NDA government at Centre and the neighbouring state, has decided to go solo in Gujarat in the upcoming Assembly elections. According to the party, the polls will be held in May-end or early June, for which they have already started preparations. RSP held a meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming polls and increase their base in the district. The political outfit’s national president Mahadeo Jankar, a minister in the BJP-led Maharashtra government, was also present.

Jankar said his party would not be forming any alliance with the BJP in Gujarat. “We will be fighting the Gujarat polls on our party symbol (cup and saucer),” he said.

“We are already preparing our booth-level workers in Gujarat. We will be fighting on at least 50 seats, even if there are early elections. We will soon be coming out with a manifesto for Gujarat elections,” Jankar said, adding his party had a strong base in Vadodara with five corporators in the municipal corporation.

Rajesh Ayare, an RSP corporator in Vadodara Municipal Corporation told The Indian Express, “We are sure that the BJP will declare early elections and so we have not only appointed workers at all the polling booths in Vadodara, but are also in the process of forming an IT cell. We will be fighting on all the seats in Vadodara district.”

