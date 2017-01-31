BJP accuses BJD of tacit understanding with Congress

Hitting out at the BJD ahead of the Panchayat elections in Odisha, the BJP on Monday accused the ruling party of forging a “tacit understanding” with Congress and sought explanation for multiple issues which show “inefficiency and corruption”. (Representational Image) Hitting out at the BJD ahead of the Panchayat elections in Odisha, the BJP on Monday accused the ruling party of forging a “tacit understanding” with Congress and sought explanation for multiple issues which show “inefficiency and corruption”. (Representational Image)

Hitting out at the BJD ahead of the Panchayat elections in Odisha, the BJP on Monday accused the ruling party of forging a “tacit understanding” with Congress and sought explanation for multiple issues which show “inefficiency and corruption”. “The performance of BJD government is disappointing because of inefficiency, callousness, incompetence and inertia. It has failed in all spheres,” BJP General Secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh told reporters at Bhubaneswar.

Seeking explanation from the BJD government on a host of issues, Singh claimed 3.26 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act in Odisha were yet to get ration cards. BJD must answer as to why so many beneficiaries have been deprived of ration cards as Odisha receives ration for 3.26 crore people, he said.

Charging the state government with failing to ensure proper procurement of paddy, the BJP leader said the farmers were forced to resort to distress sale as they were unable to get remunerative prices for their produce.

Despite making tall promises, the government failed to provide pucca houses to the poor during its 17 years of rule, while only two per cent of the population get piped water.

As the government failed to supply safe drinking water, water borne diseases have hit people in many parts of the state and the government has to explain, he said.

Stating that health services in Odisha was in doldrums, Singh said hospitals were not only devoid of proper infrastructure and sufficient medicine stock, there was also shortage of adequate number of doctors and para-medical staff.

The state government must also answer as to why it has failed to provide jobs to unemployed youths, he said adding a large number of youths were migrating outside the state in search of jobs and the maximum exodus was from Ganjam, which happens to be the Chief Minister’s home district.

Hitting out at the ruling BJD over corruption, the BJP leader claimed while irregularities were rampant in Panchayats, many people involved in the multi-crore chit fund scams have been left scot free due to inaction.

Moreover, there appears to be some tacit understanding between the ruling BJD and Congress, whose image has been dented over the issue of corruption, he added.