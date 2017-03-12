Election results 2017: Nitish Kumar congratulates BJP, says Oppn ignored public support for demonetisation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated PM Narendra Modi-led BJP on Saturday night for securing a thumping mandate in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Nitish, who earlier said he supported PM Modi’s demonetisation drive, once again targeted the opposition on the issue. In a statement posted from his Twitter handle, the chief minister claimed that demonetisation had given satisfaction to poor. Kumar had initially supported the note ban move but later expressed disappointment over its implementation. This was interpreted as a U-turn in many political circles.

“Notebandi ka itna kada virodh karne ki zaroorat nahi thi kyunki isse gareeb logon ke mann mein santosh ka bhaav utpann hua tha aur unhe laga tha ki isse ameer logon ko chot pahunchi hai (There was no need to oppose demonetisation so strongly since the poor were satisfied and they thought the rich and mighty were hurt by the move),” his statement read. Nitish also noted that a lot of parties ignored the ground reality of demonetisation. “Kayi partiyon dwara ise nazarandaaz kia gaya hai (A lot of parties have ignored public’s reaction to demonetisation),” it said.

Reflecting on the UP poll results, the Bihar Chief Minister noted that people from backward castes supported the BJP. “Jahan tak UP ke chunaavi nateeje ka sawaal hai, picchre vargo ke bade tapke ne BJP ko samarthan dia (As far as UP is concerned, the backward caste people supported BJP with huge margins),” he said. Taking on the opposition in UP, Nitish also said the other parties made no efforts to unify these votes. He also said that UP did not witness a “mahagathbandhan” that Bihar had formulated. “Uttar Pradesh mein Bihar ki tarj par mahagathbandhan bhi nahi ho paya,” he said. His alliance partner RJD however criticised JD(U)’s decision to not contest in UP polls as it would split votes.

Nitish also congratulated the Congress for its win in Punjab and for obtaining the single largest party status in Goa and Manipur. The party won 77 seats in Punjab, clinched 17 and 27 in Goa and Manipur respectively.

