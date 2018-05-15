Bengaluru City election results 2018: In ‘Silicon Valley’, Congress and BJP don’t see much change in fortunes

While the Congress has seen no loss in number of seats compared to 2013 assembly elections, where it won 13 seats, the BJP has bagged 11 seats. (Express photo) While the Congress has seen no loss in number of seats compared to 2013 assembly elections, where it won 13 seats, the BJP has bagged 11 seats. (Express photo)

Both the Congress and BJP have not seen drastic changes in their fortunes in Bengaluru City, which comprises mainly of urban and semi-urban voters. While the Congress has seen no loss in number of seats compared to 2013 assembly elections, where it won 13 seats, the BJP has bagged 11 seats. Consisting of 30 constituencies, polling was held in 28 segments in the Bengaluru City region. Voting in Rajarajeshwari Nagar was postponed after a voter ID scam came to light, while in Jayanagar, the elections were countermanded due to the death of BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar. The two constituencies will now go to polls on May 28.

The Bengaluru city region, home to IT and several multi-national companies, has a total of five rural and about 25 urban and semi-urban seats. This year, Bengaluru Urban saw only 51 per cent voters exercising their franchise, way below the national average of 73 per cent.

While urban voters have been BJP’s traditional vote base, the balance started to tilt towards Congress from the 2013 election. In the 2008 elections, BJP had won a whooping 19 seats in the Bengaluru City region but the important migrant population has put its weight behind the Congress since 2013. And add to that the substantial minority vote, Congress is no more a mere pushover in the Bengaluru region.

Besides the caste equation, infrastructural development plays a large role in the region. Worsening condition of city roads and frothing of rivers, besides lack of drinking water were major issues in the elections. However, the government has poured money in the last two years and at least the roads are in a comparatively better shape.

While the overall mood regarding infrastructure was one of satisfaction against the Siddaramaiah government in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to rake up the rising number of crime cases in the country’s Silicon Valley. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Bengaluru has registered the second highest number of crime cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among 19 metropolitan cities in the country. However, it now seems the issue had minimal impact on voting in the city.

