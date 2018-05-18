Yeddyurappa’s Supreme Court test LIVE: Petitions by Cong, JD(S) questioning Governor Vala’s decision to be heard today

Advocates outside the court room after a three and a half hour hearing on the oath taking ceremony issue of BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday. The petition will come up for hearing at 10.30 am today. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Advocates outside the court room after a three and a half hour hearing on the oath taking ceremony issue of BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday. The petition will come up for hearing at 10.30 am today. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after BS Yeddyurappa was administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai Vala, he now faces a test in the Supreme Court. Two petitions — one by the Congress party and the other by the JD(S) — will come up for hearing at 10.30 am. The writ petition filed at 1.30 am on Thursday, questions Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitions, and will also examine the letters dated May 15 and 16, written by Yeddyurappa to Governor Vala, staking claim to form government.

Concluding an ’emergency hearing’ at dawn on Thursday, the top court said it will not put a stay on the swearing-in ceremony of Yeddyurappa but said its validity would depend on the outcome of the case.