Yeddyurappa’s Supreme Court test LIVE: Petitions by Cong, JD(S) questioning Governor Vala’s decision to be heard today

A day after BS Yeddyurappa was administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai Vala, he now faces a test in the Supreme Court. Two petitions — one by the Congress party and the other by the JD(S) — will come up for hearing at 10.30 am. The writ petition filed at 1.30 am on Thursday, questions Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.
A bench of Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitions, and will also examine the letters dated May 15 and 16, written by Yeddyurappa to Governor Vala, staking claim to form government.
Concluding an ’emergency hearing’ at dawn on Thursday, the top court said it will not put a stay on the swearing-in ceremony of Yeddyurappa but said its validity would depend on the outcome of the case.
Highlights
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two MLAs, contended that the Governor cannot be made answerable to the court. “The petition should be dismissed,” he said, adding that it is completely misconceived. “The petitioners are trying to stultify a democratic process,” he added.
Arguing for the Union of India, Attorney General K K Venugopal said “we don’t know what happened in exchanges between Governor and Yeddyurappa, or what he has said in his letter.” The AG argued that a floor test was the best to know if the Governor’s decision was right. “Heavens are not going to fall as far as the other side is concerned if that is going to be heard after the 15 days,” he said.
On Thursday, the top court bench held a rare early morning hearing with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the petitioners, Attorney General K K Venugopal appearing for the respondent Union of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for two BJP MLAs. The other two respondents for the State of Karnataka and Yeddyurappa were not represented in the matter. Singhvi argued that the Governor must have invited the post-poll coalition to form the government as no single party had secured a majority. He contended that while even imposition of President’s Rule under Article 356 is subject to judicial review and wondered why the Governor’s decision cannot be subjected to judicial review.
Meanwhile, led by Karnataka Congress PCC chief Parmeshwar, Congress and JD(S) MLAs arrived in Hyderabad from Bengaluru this morning. The MLAs started from Bengaluru in two buses belonging to Sharma Travels and SRS Travels, and in SUVs and cars, and took the Kurnool-Hyderabad highway. Other leaders like Parmeshwar had already arrived earlier and are putting up at Park Hyatt. The Congress and JD(S) had decided not to go to Kochi after charter planes were denied permission to take-off from Bengaluru on Thursday night. The MLAs had decided to go to Kochi by road instead but eventually arrived in Hyderabad.
The petitioners, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief G Parameshwara and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Kumaraswamy, had earlier termed the Governor's decision as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio adn vioative of Article 14 of Constitution…” The Congress had also called the move as "illegal and against the law and Constitution." "Calling an immoral and illegal government to be sworn in as an illegitimate child cannot sustain the scrutiny of Constitution or the test of law," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala had said at a press conference.
Alongside the two petitions filed by the Congress and the JD(S), the Supreme Court will also hear a petition filed by senior counsel Ram Jethamalani. Jethmalani has said he has filed the petition in his personal capacity.
The Supreme Court is all set to hear the petitions, filed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, against Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government today. BJP's BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka. Follow this space for LIVE UPDATES.