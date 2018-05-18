Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
  • Yeddyurappa’s Supreme Court test LIVE: Petitions by Cong, JD(S) questioning Governor Vala’s decision to be heard today
BS Yeddyurappa's Supreme test: Two petitions one by the Congress and the other by the JD(S), questioning Governor Vala's decision, will come up for hearing today. Follow LIVE Updates here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 9:26:12 am
BS Yeddyurappa is Karnataka CM but validity of Governor Vala's decision comes up for hearing in Supreme Court today. Petitions filed by Congress and JD(S). Advocates outside the court room after a three and a half hour hearing on the oath taking ceremony issue of BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday. The petition will come up for hearing at 10.30 am today. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after BS Yeddyurappa was administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai Vala, he now faces a test in the Supreme Court. Two petitions — one by the Congress party and the other by the JD(S) — will come up for hearing at 10.30 am. The writ petition filed at 1.30 am on Thursday, questions Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitions, and will also examine the letters dated May 15 and 16, written by Yeddyurappa to Governor Vala, staking claim to form government.

Concluding an ’emergency hearing’ at dawn on Thursday, the top court said it will not put a stay on the swearing-in ceremony of Yeddyurappa but said its validity would depend on the outcome of the case.

Live Blog

BS Yeddyurappa is Karnataka Chief Minister but the Governor's decision to invite him is being challenged in SC by Congress and JD(S). Follow LIVE updates here.

Highlights

    09:26 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Petition should be dismissed: Mukul Rohatgi

    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two MLAs, contended that the Governor cannot be made answerable to the court. “The petition should be dismissed,” he said, adding that it is completely misconceived. “The petitioners are trying to stultify a democratic process,” he added.

    09:25 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Attorney General calls for floor test

    Arguing for the Union of India, Attorney General K K Venugopal said “we don’t know what happened in exchanges between Governor and Yeddyurappa, or what he has said in his letter.” The AG argued that a floor test was the best to know if the Governor’s decision was right. “Heavens are not going to fall as far as the other side is concerned if that is going to be heard after the 15 days,” he said.

    09:17 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Here is what happened early on Thursday morning

    On Thursday, the top court bench held a rare early morning hearing with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the petitioners,  Attorney General K K Venugopal appearing for the respondent Union of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for two BJP MLAs. The other two respondents for the State of Karnataka and Yeddyurappa were not represented in the matter. Singhvi argued that the Governor must have invited the post-poll coalition to form the government as no single party had secured a majority. He contended that while even imposition of President’s Rule under Article 356 is subject to judicial review and wondered why the Governor’s decision cannot be subjected to judicial review.

    09:06 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Congress, JD(S) MLAs arrive in Hyderabad

    Meanwhile, led by Karnataka Congress PCC chief Parmeshwar, Congress and JD(S) MLAs arrived in Hyderabad from Bengaluru this morning. The MLAs started from Bengaluru in two buses belonging to Sharma Travels and SRS Travels, and in SUVs and cars, and took the Kurnool-Hyderabad highway. Other leaders like Parmeshwar had already arrived earlier and are putting up at Park Hyatt. The Congress and JD(S) had decided not to go to Kochi after charter planes were denied permission to take-off from Bengaluru on Thursday night. The MLAs had decided to go to Kochi by road instead but eventually arrived in Hyderabad.

    08:59 (IST) 18 May 2018
    EXPLAINED: The question of discretion

    As the Supreme Court continues to hear today the Congress-JD(S) appeal against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to call B S Yeddyurappa to form the government, eminent jurist Faizan Mustafa weighs in on a key aspect of the debate. Click here to read it.

    08:50 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Guv decision illegal, against Constitution: Congress

    The petitioners, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief G Parameshwara and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Kumaraswamy, had earlier termed the Governor's decision as “unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio adn vioative of Article 14 of Constitution…” The Congress had also called the move as "illegal and against the law and Constitution." "Calling an immoral and illegal government to be sworn in as an illegitimate child cannot sustain the scrutiny of Constitution or the test of law," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala had said at a press conference.

    08:45 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Jethmalani's petition to come up for hearing

    Alongside the two petitions filed by the Congress and the JD(S), the Supreme Court will also hear a petition filed by senior counsel Ram Jethamalani. Jethmalani has said he has filed the petition in his personal capacity. 

    08:40 (IST) 18 May 2018
    SC hearing to continue today

    The Supreme Court is all set to hear the petitions, filed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, against Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government today. BJP's BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka. Follow this space for LIVE UPDATES.

    On Wednesday, the Congress and JD(S) had staked claim before the Governor to form the government in Karnataka with their combined 116 seats, shortly after the BJP approached the Governor with its claim to form the government with 104 seats in the currently 222-member Assembly. This was before the governor invited the BJP, the single largest party with 104 seats but short of the 112-seat majority, to form the government.

    The Congress-JD(S) alliance asked the Governor to call them to form the government following a Supreme Court order of March 2017 in the case of the formation of a government in Goa where two parties were invited instead of the single largest party.

    The Governor, however, gave the BJP 15 days to prove its majority in the hung Assembly where the Congress has 78 members, the Janata Dal (Secular) 37 members and there are three others, including a BSP member, allied with the JDS.

    Late night, the Congress filed a petition before the Supreme Court Registrar challenging the Governor’s decision and seeking an urgent hearing by the Chief Justice of India. The top court, however, decided not to stop Yeddyurappa from being sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka but said his swearing-in would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

