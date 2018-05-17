Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
  • B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in LIVE: BSY sworn in as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2018 9:32:04 am
B S yeddyurappa swearing in as karnataka chief minister today, supreme court verdict B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in LIVE updates: The Governor of Karnataka Valabhai Vala on Thursday invited the BJP, which secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, to form government in the state. (PTI Photo)

B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, a day after the Governor Valubhai Vala invited the BJP to form government in the state. B S Yeddyurappa, who was elected the party’s legislative leader earlier that day, took oath at 9 am this morning. The party, which emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, just short of majority. It has to prove its strength on the floor of the House within 15 days.

The Congress, which won 78 seats in the elections, has allied with the JD(S), which has 37 seats, in a bid to keep the BJP out of power. The alliance, which has 115 MLAs in its kitty, had met the Governor on Thursday to stake claim to form the government. Following the Governor’s move, the alliance petitioned the Supreme Court late Wednesday night. The top court, however, refused to stay BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa swearing-in but made it clear that the government formation would depend on the final verdict in the case.

Also read | Karnataka case in SC: BSY allowed to take oath as CM, but court to hear matter again tomorrow

BJP's B S Yeddyurappa takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Follow LIVE updates here.

    09:31 (IST) 17 May 2018
    BJP is acting against Constitution: Siddaramaiah

    Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who has largely been silent since the elections were declared on Tuesday, says Congress will tell the people how BJP is acting against the Constitution. Siddaramaiah, who resigned on Tuesday, says, "The matter is pending before the court. We will go to the people and we will tell them how BJP is going against the Constitution," he is quoted as saying by ANI.

    09:29 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Watch: Celebrations outside Raj Bhavan
    09:28 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Congress MLAs should protest against Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and Siddaramaiah: Ananth Kumar

    Union Minister Ananth Kumar questions the Congress decision to protest the swearing-in. "If Congress wants to protest, they should do so against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Siddaramaiah, as this trio has ruined the Congress," he is quoted as saying by ANI.

    09:22 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Congress, JD(S) MLAs to protest

    Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who have been lodged at the Eagleton Resort, will protest the swearing-in of BSY as Chief Minister outside the Vidhana Soudha (the Karnataka Assembly) shortly.

    09:18 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Karnataka govt formation: Numbers, SC ruling stand in the way

    BSY is the chief minister of Karnataka. However, the formation of the government in the state depends on two factors. One, whether the party can prove its majority in House in the next 15 days and second, the Supreme Court's ruling on the petitions filed by Congress and JD(S).

    09:14 (IST) 17 May 2018
    BSY tweets map of India, adds Karnataka to BJP kitty

    Yeddyurappa, who took oath in the name of God and farmers, says the development of the BJP in Karnataka has begun.

    09:12 (IST) 17 May 2018
    JD(S) chief demands BSY doesn't take unilater decisions before proving majority

    JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who staked claim to form the government in a coalition with the Congress on Thursday, has demanded that the Governor prevent Yeddyurappa from taking any unilateral policy decisions without proving his majority.

    09:11 (IST) 17 May 2018
    BSY at the helm, next 15 days crucial

    The BJP now has 15 days to prove its strength in the 224-member House. With 104 MLAs in its kitty, it needs nine more to stay in power. Remember, the Supreme Court tomorrow will continue hearing the petitions filed by the Congress and JD(S) against the Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form government in the state. Sources tell The Indian Express that the thinking in the BJP is that moves like a waiver of farm loans will enable the party to attract MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) in the next two weeks. 

    09:06 (IST) 17 May 2018
    BSY is Chief Minister. Now what?

    What happens next? Following the oath taking ceremony, Yeddyurappa is expected to go to the Vidhana Soudha and take charge of the state as a one man cabinet. He will announce a waiver of all loans of farmers shortly after taking charge as promised in the BJP manifesto, sources close to the BJP leader told The Indian Express. Yeddyurappa had promised to waive off farm loans up to Rs one lakh within 24 hours of assuming office as the chief minister in the run up to the polls.

    (Source: ANI)

    09:01 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Karnataka has a new CM!

    B S Yeddyurappa is administered oath by the Governor. He is now Chief Minister of Karnataka.

    (Source: ANI)

    08:58 (IST) 17 May 2018
    PM Modi, Amit Shah skip event

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not present at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony. Given the developments in the state since the BJP emerged as the single largest party on Tuesday, the leaders have decided to stay away from the function. 

    08:56 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Who is Yeddyurappa?

    Who is Yeddyurappa? Here's a quick video to help you know more about Karnataka's new CM!

    08:53 (IST) 17 May 2018
    India mourns defeat of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says India "mourns" the defeat of democracy as BJP celebrates its victory this morning. On Twitter, he says, "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution."

    08:50 (IST) 17 May 2018

    Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, BSY had sought the people's support and blessings. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I seek your support and blessings as I take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow on May 17 at 9 AM in Raj Bhavan. Honourable Governor Shri Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath."

    08:45 (IST) 17 May 2018
    BSY to take oath for the third time today

    Yeddyurappa, 75, is a veteran of Karnataka politics. The Lingayat leader was Karnataka's first BJP CM in 2007, when the party was in alliance with the JD(S). He was elected as CM again in 2008 after leading the party to victory. From a rice mill clerk to south’s first BJP CM, a look back at Yeddyurappa’s political journey.

    08:38 (IST) 17 May 2018
    BSY to be sworn in at 9 am

    B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka today. His swearing-in, likely to be a low key affair given the dramatic developments since the results of the election were announced on Tuesday, will be held at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Follow our blog as we bring you the latest news.

    karnataka election results 2018, supreme court, yeddyurappa, bjp, karnataka poll result, bjp, congress, jds, new karnataka chief minister, indian express Karnataka government formation: Congress-JD(S) and BJP stake claim to power

    The BJP secured 104 seats to emerge as the largest single party in the 224-member House, but fell short of majority. The Congress, with 78 seats and the JD(S) with 37 seats, have formed an alliance in a bid to keep the BJP out of power. The BJP now has 15 days to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

    Yeddyurappa, 75, is a veteran of Karnataka politics. The leader became Karnataka's first BJP CM in 2007, when the party was in alliance with the JD(S). However, his tenure was short-lived and he quit days later. In 2008, he led the party to victory in the elections and was elected CM for a second time. But, again, he was forced to resign before the end of his term after being indicted in corruption cases. He quit the BJP after this and formed his own party, but the two merged ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

