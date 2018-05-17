B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in LIVE: BSY sworn in as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka

B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in LIVE updates: The Governor of Karnataka Valabhai Vala on Thursday invited the BJP, which secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, to form government in the state. (PTI Photo) B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in LIVE updates: The Governor of Karnataka Valabhai Vala on Thursday invited the BJP, which secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, to form government in the state. (PTI Photo)

B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, a day after the Governor Valubhai Vala invited the BJP to form government in the state. B S Yeddyurappa, who was elected the party’s legislative leader earlier that day, took oath at 9 am this morning. The party, which emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, just short of majority. It has to prove its strength on the floor of the House within 15 days.

The Congress, which won 78 seats in the elections, has allied with the JD(S), which has 37 seats, in a bid to keep the BJP out of power. The alliance, which has 115 MLAs in its kitty, had met the Governor on Thursday to stake claim to form the government. Following the Governor’s move, the alliance petitioned the Supreme Court late Wednesday night. The top court, however, refused to stay BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa swearing-in but made it clear that the government formation would depend on the final verdict in the case.

