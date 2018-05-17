B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in LIVE: BSY sworn in as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka

B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, a day after the Governor Valubhai Vala invited the BJP to form government in the state. B S Yeddyurappa, who was elected the party’s legislative leader earlier that day, took oath at 9 am this morning. The party, which emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, just short of majority. It has to prove its strength on the floor of the House within 15 days.
The Congress, which won 78 seats in the elections, has allied with the JD(S), which has 37 seats, in a bid to keep the BJP out of power. The alliance, which has 115 MLAs in its kitty, had met the Governor on Thursday to stake claim to form the government. Following the Governor’s move, the alliance petitioned the Supreme Court late Wednesday night. The top court, however, refused to stay BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa swearing-in but made it clear that the government formation would depend on the final verdict in the case.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who has largely been silent since the elections were declared on Tuesday, says Congress will tell the people how BJP is acting against the Constitution. Siddaramaiah, who resigned on Tuesday, says, "The matter is pending before the court. We will go to the people and we will tell them how BJP is going against the Constitution," he is quoted as saying by ANI.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar questions the Congress decision to protest the swearing-in. "If Congress wants to protest, they should do so against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Siddaramaiah, as this trio has ruined the Congress," he is quoted as saying by ANI.
Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who have been lodged at the Eagleton Resort, will protest the swearing-in of BSY as Chief Minister outside the Vidhana Soudha (the Karnataka Assembly) shortly.
BSY is the chief minister of Karnataka. However, the formation of the government in the state depends on two factors. One, whether the party can prove its majority in House in the next 15 days and second, the Supreme Court's ruling on the petitions filed by Congress and JD(S).
Yeddyurappa, who took oath in the name of God and farmers, says the development of the BJP in Karnataka has begun.
JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who staked claim to form the government in a coalition with the Congress on Thursday, has demanded that the Governor prevent Yeddyurappa from taking any unilateral policy decisions without proving his majority.
The BJP now has 15 days to prove its strength in the 224-member House. With 104 MLAs in its kitty, it needs nine more to stay in power. Remember, the Supreme Court tomorrow will continue hearing the petitions filed by the Congress and JD(S) against the Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form government in the state. Sources tell The Indian Express that the thinking in the BJP is that moves like a waiver of farm loans will enable the party to attract MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) in the next two weeks.
What happens next? Following the oath taking ceremony, Yeddyurappa is expected to go to the Vidhana Soudha and take charge of the state as a one man cabinet. He will announce a waiver of all loans of farmers shortly after taking charge as promised in the BJP manifesto, sources close to the BJP leader told The Indian Express. Yeddyurappa had promised to waive off farm loans up to Rs one lakh within 24 hours of assuming office as the chief minister in the run up to the polls.
B S Yeddyurappa is administered oath by the Governor. He is now Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not present at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony. Given the developments in the state since the BJP emerged as the single largest party on Tuesday, the leaders have decided to stay away from the function.
Who is Yeddyurappa? Here's a quick video to help you know more about Karnataka's new CM!
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says India "mourns" the defeat of democracy as BJP celebrates its victory this morning. On Twitter, he says, "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution."
Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, BSY had sought the people's support and blessings. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I seek your support and blessings as I take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow on May 17 at 9 AM in Raj Bhavan. Honourable Governor Shri Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath."
Yeddyurappa, 75, is a veteran of Karnataka politics. The Lingayat leader was Karnataka's first BJP CM in 2007, when the party was in alliance with the JD(S). He was elected as CM again in 2008 after leading the party to victory. From a rice mill clerk to south’s first BJP CM, a look back at Yeddyurappa’s political journey.
B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka today. His swearing-in, likely to be a low key affair given the dramatic developments since the results of the election were announced on Tuesday, will be held at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Follow our blog as we bring you the latest news.