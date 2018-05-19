B S Yeddyurappa’s alleged call to Cong MLA: ‘Come back, we will make you minister’

CM B S Yeddyurappa has to prove majority on the floor of the house. (Photo: PTI) CM B S Yeddyurappa has to prove majority on the floor of the house. (Photo: PTI)

Hours before the floor test of the B S Yeddyurappa government in the Karnataka assembly, the Congress released two audio tapes one of the Chief Minister and another of BJP leaders Sriramulu and P Muralidhar Rao in which they are purportedly trying to lure a Congress MLA into the party fold. Yeddyurappa, in a telephonic conversation to MLA B C Patil, is heard saying, “Don’t go to Kochi, come back. We’ll make you a minister and help you in whatever way you want.” Similar Sriramulu is also heard offering bribe to bring Patil and four other Congress MLAs into BJP.

The call was reportedly made to the MLA when all the elected Congress leaders were being shifted to a resort in Kochi after the Governor invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority within 15 days. Patil, who told Yeddyurappa that he has confidence in the chief minister, said that he has three more MLAs under his influence.

Follow Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE

"Don’t go to Kochi, come back. We’ll make you a Minister and help you in whatever way you want."

This audio recording of @BSYBJP trying to lure Congress MLA goes on to prove, that Yeddyurappa is working hard to live up to his reputation of being corrupt and devoid of ethics. pic.twitter.com/HSvh2chnlC — Congress (@INCIndia) May 19, 2018

Earlier, the party had released a similar audio tape, with BJP’s Janardhana Reddy offering ministership to Congress MLA BasanagoudaDaddal, “I’ll arrange a meeting with the National President. You’ll become a minister. You’ll make 100 times the wealth you made so far.”

READ | Congress releases audio clip, says Reddy offered ‘100 times wealth’ to its MLA

The Karnataka election results which gave a fractured mandate, with none of the parties able to reach the magic numbers have resulted into the JD(S) and Congress coming together and reaching the figures of 116 while BJP at 104 is scheduled to prove the majority at 4 PM.

Here is the full transcript of the conversation released by the Congress party

BC Patil – hello … hello… hello … give him the phone (asking the man who called to hand the phone over)

Yeddyurappa – hello

Patil– Anna namaskara, congratulations

BSY– Where are you?

Patil – going to Cochin in the bus

BSY– don’t go to Kochi, come back. come back we’ll make you a Minister and help you in whatever way you want.

Patil – Anna.. okay..you’ve told me now.. if you tell me something about what next..

BSY: I could only tell you when the time was right, which is why I’m doing it now. Now don’t go to Kochi, come back

Patil: But we’re on the bus

BSY: don’t go, Make some excuse and come back

BCP: so what will be my position

BSY: You will become a minister

READ | Karnataka pro tem Speaker case: Here are the arguments that took place in Supreme Court today

BCP: Anna i have 3 other people with me

BSY: bring them with you, you have faith in me no?

BCP: yes yes

BSY: now come back, don’t go in the bus

BCP: okay Anna okay

BSY: once you go to Cochin, the matter is closed because we won’t be able to catch you.

BCP: Okay okay Anna

BSY: now tell me what you’re going to do

BCP: I’ll Call you back in 5 minutes and tell you

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd