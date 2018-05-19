B S Yeddyurappa’s alleged call to Cong MLA: ‘Come back, we will make you minister’

Hours before the floor test of the B S Yeddyurappa government in the Karnataka assembly, the Congress released two audio tapes one of the Chief Minister and another of BJP leaders Sriramulu and P Muralidhar Rao in which they are purportedly trying to lure a Congress MLA into the party fold. Yeddyurappa, in a telephonic conversation to MLA B C Patil, is heard saying, “Don’t go to Kochi, come back. We’ll make you a minister and help you in whatever way you want.” Similar Sriramulu is also heard offering bribe to bring Patil and four other Congress MLAs into BJP.
The call was reportedly made to the MLA when all the elected Congress leaders were being shifted to a resort in Kochi after the Governor invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority within 15 days. Patil, who told Yeddyurappa that he has confidence in the chief minister, said that he has three more MLAs under his influence.
Earlier, the party had released a similar audio tape, with BJP’s Janardhana Reddy offering ministership to Congress MLA BasanagoudaDaddal, “I’ll arrange a meeting with the National President. You’ll become a minister. You’ll make 100 times the wealth you made so far.”
The Karnataka election results which gave a fractured mandate, with none of the parties able to reach the magic numbers have resulted into the JD(S) and Congress coming together and reaching the figures of 116 while BJP at 104 is scheduled to prove the majority at 4 PM.
Here is the full transcript of the conversation released by the Congress party
BC Patil – hello … hello… hello … give him the phone (asking the man who called to hand the phone over)
Yeddyurappa – hello
Patil– Anna namaskara, congratulations
BSY– Where are you?
Patil – going to Cochin in the bus
BSY– don’t go to Kochi, come back. come back we’ll make you a Minister and help you in whatever way you want.
Patil – Anna.. okay..you’ve told me now.. if you tell me something about what next..
BSY: I could only tell you when the time was right, which is why I’m doing it now. Now don’t go to Kochi, come back
Patil: But we’re on the bus
BSY: don’t go, Make some excuse and come back
BCP: so what will be my position
BSY: You will become a minister
BCP: Anna i have 3 other people with me
BSY: bring them with you, you have faith in me no?
BCP: yes yes
BSY: now come back, don’t go in the bus
BCP: okay Anna okay
BSY: once you go to Cochin, the matter is closed because we won’t be able to catch you.
BCP: Okay okay Anna
BSY: now tell me what you’re going to do
BCP: I’ll Call you back in 5 minutes and tell you
