Associate alleges BJP MP cheated him

An associate of BJP MP from Surendranagar constituency Devjibhai Fatepura on Tuesday levelled allegations of fraud and cheating against him, saying he (the BJP MP) has not paid Rs 1.48 crore lent to him to contest 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A BJP worker and former party vice president of Gandhinagar district, Prabhat Thakor told reporters that he had paid Rs 1.48 crore to Devjibhai to contest the polls from Surendranagar constituency on the promise that he will return the money in three months.

“When I asked for my money after three months, he sought time for another three months. This way, he did not return the money for six whole months. Later, he offered me his land documents and said that I can hand him over the documents after he pays back the money in another three months,” Thakor claimed.

Instead of paying money in another three months, Devjibhai gave Thakor a signed cheque and asked him to deposit it in the bank when he asks to do so, he said.

“When I called him, Devjibhai did not pick up the phone, after which I deposited the cheque in the bank. The cheque bounced, following which I filed a case in Kalol Sessions Court under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Court issued repeated summons but he did not reply. 15-days ago it even issued warrant against him but he remains at large,” Thakor said.

He alleged that the land document that Devjibhai gave claiming it to be on his name him turned out in the name of his wife.

“I will file a cheating complaint against the MP for handing me land documents in his wife’s name to me,” Thakor said.

Devjibhai could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.