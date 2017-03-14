Dholpur bypoll on Apr 9, notification issued

The state Chief Electoral Office released the notification for the by-election to the Dholpur assembly seat which will be held on April 9. The process of filing nomination papers too started with the release of by-election notification.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

However, none of the candidates from any political party filed nomination paper on Tuesday, said Chief Electoral Officer, Ashwini Bhagat.

The last date for filing nomination paper is March 21, papers will be reviewed on March 22 and March 24 is the last date for withdrawing nomination.

The by-election will be held on April 9 from 7 am to 6 pm, Bhagat said.

The bypoll for the Dholpur assembly seat was necessitated following after the membership of BSP MLA B L Kushwah was terminated following his conviction in a case of murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now