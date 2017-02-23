TMC will not allow anti-Left votes to split in Tripura: Sudip Roy Burman

Tripura Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Roy Burman on Thursdasy said his party will not let anti-Left votes to split in next year’s Assembly elections. (Representational Image) Tripura Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Roy Burman on Thursdasy said his party will not let anti-Left votes to split in next year’s Assembly elections. (Representational Image)

Tripura Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Roy Burman on Thursdasy said his party will not let anti-Left votes to split in next year’s Assembly elections. “We have to oust the Left Front government from the helm of affairs in the 2018 Assembly elections to give relief to people. We will not let the anti-Left votes to divide in any way, otherwise our mission to oust the Left Front from Tripura will not be successful,” Burman said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of a civil disobedience movement of the party at Agartala.

Minister of State for Panchayat in West Bengal, Shyamal Santra and MLA Srikanta Mahato also participated in the movement to press for a 11-point charter of demands including CBI inquiry in to the chit fund scam, more autonomy for tribals, jobs for unemployed youths, reduction of price of essential commodities and others.

The TMC has six MLAs in the 60-member Tripura Assembly. The six had defected from Congress in June last year.

Santra alleged there was a nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar due to which the CBI was not coming to probe the chit fund scams in the state.

He also alleged that crimes against women in Tripura was very high because the government was not interested to stop it and law and order in the state had collapsed.

The Police said there was no untoward incident during the civil disobedience movement and the agitators were stopped much before the civil secretariat.