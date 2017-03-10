Five state polls: Is Rahul Gandhi staring down the barrel of a gun?

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

It is not often that the supreme leader of the Congress party has gone on a joint campaign trail with the head of a regional, largely one-state party. But Rahul Gandhi did that with the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav. And one could not help but recall Akhilesh’s 2012 remarks quoting Ram Manohar Lohia. “Lohiaji also said that when the Congress becomes weak, it will be the closest ally,” Yadav had said then. The Congress has indeed weakened and needed crutches to stand on in the UP electoral battlefield. Rahul put all his might and all his eggs in the alliance basket. His campaign in the other states going to the polls was at best, nominal.

So, as the exit polls predict a less than rosy picture for the SP-Congress alliance in UP, the Nehru-Gandhi scion must be getting butterflies in his stomach. For the future of the grand old party and his personal image is at stake. The national footprint of the Congress is receding fast and Rahul has not been able to arrest the party’s downward spiral. This will be a test not just for Rahul but also for his sister Priyanka, who was actively involved in strategizing all aspects related to the election in UP. The image bubble Congressmen have consciously built for Priyanka, could well burst.

UP has always been close to the hearts of the Gandhi family. Rahul had campaigned in the state, extensively, in the 2012 assembly elections – he had addressed over 200 rallies – but the Congress could win only 28 seats. The situation seems no better this time. The party was in shambles when Prashant Kishor, the poll strategist who had powered Narendra Modi to a landslide win in 2014 and helped Nitish Kumar secure Bihar in 2015, entered the picture.

He wanted the Congress to set its house in order first. At his insistence, AICC general secretary Madhusudan Mistry and state Congress chief Nirmal Khatri were booted out and Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar took over at the helm. And he nudged Rahul to name a Brahmin chief ministerial face and launch a high profile campaign hoping to make the Congress the talking point in UP and catch the early bird advantage.

Well, it soon became clear that the Congress has remained only a talking point. Rahul’s yatra and khat sabhas and Sheila Dikshit’s arrival as chief ministerial face have not managed to capture the imagination of the people of UP, which had long forgotten Congress in the din of mandal and kamandal politics. Kishor then approached the Gandhis with two demands – either Priyanka Gandhi should campaign full throttle or the party should try for an alliance with the SP.

He desperately wanted a face or a credible caste arithmetic combination. Decision after decision were taken but the local leadership, barring the likes of Raj Babbar and Pramod Tiwari, were not consulted. There was resentment against Kishor’s style of functioning. With less than 24 hours left for the results, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra must be hoping against hope for a good result.

The strategy for UP was prepared by them and there was little local involvement. Be it Rahul’s high profile ‘27 saal, UP behaal’ campaign projecting the Congress as the alternative to SP, BSP and the BJP or the party’s subsequent decision to become a junior ally of the SP — Rahul will have to take it on the chin.

Despite all attempts by his loyal leaders to shield Rahul and insulate him from a defeat forecast by exit polls, it will no doubt be a huge personal setback for him. Azad has already told The Indian Express that Rahul cannot be blamed and it will not be a setback for him. However, the fact remains that the Congress has not won a single state election since the 2014 Lok Sabha rout, barring Bihar where it piggybacked on the mahagadbandhan. Rahul’s ability to pull the party out of the current doldrums, will be questioned.

Already there is a murmur in the Congress that it took the demonetisation issue too far as a poll issue. By all accounts, the note ban was not a burning issue in UP but it was Rahul’s singular focus and line of attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If the party faces setbacks as predicted by the exit polls then Rahul and Congress will have to introspect on the effectiveness of their strategy because the next round of elections – be it in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh,Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh or Karnataka — will be a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP. No regional force would be there to share the Congress’s burden or help it.

Sonia Gandhi, perhaps anticipating the situation, had months before elections nudged the Working Committee to suggest that Rahul take over as the Congress president. It was a move aimed at de-linking the election outcome with his elevation. Those close to him believe, Rahul should take over on a high note but now that high note seems more elusive than ever before.

