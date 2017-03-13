Have legitimacy, numbers to form governments in Manipur, Goa: BJP; Congress says ‘murder’ of democracy

Reacting to the Congress’s ‘murder of democracy’ remarks BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said his party has both ‘legitimacy and the numbers’ to form a government. (Source:Twitter/@GVLNRAO) Reacting to the Congress’s ‘murder of democracy’ remarks BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said his party has both ‘legitimacy and the numbers’ to form a government. (Source:Twitter/@GVLNRAO)

The BJP on Monday sought to justify its claims to form governments in Goa and Manipur, saying it has both “legitimacy and the numbers” even as the Congress termed the attempts as a “murder” of democracy. “We have both the legitimacy and the numbers to form the government in Goa and Manipur,” BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao told Times Now news channel.

In both these states, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections.

In Goa, the Governor has already invited BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, who earlier resigned as Defence Minister, to form the government.

However, in Manipur, Governor Najma Heptulla has asked incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress to submit his resignation immediately, so that the process of formation of the next government can be started.

“We definitely have genuine numbers and allies who were a part of the BJP government in the state (Goa),” Rao said, adding, “we have four per more votes than the Congress. What else you want?”

Asserting that the legitimacy comes from the popular votes, the BJP spokesperson said, “What is more important to form a government is the legislative majority which the party has by way of support from these parties and the other additional support which would come to us by way of Manohar Parrikar being made the chief ministerial candidate.”

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress said the party should be aware that governments are not formed on the basis of popular vote share.

“Parrikar did not contest polls? So how do we know that he is popular among the people? This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight,” Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

“Even in the case of Manipur, if you look at the number of seats that the Congress has got, the governor should have asked the single largest party first to try and stake claim in forming the government,” she said.

The Congress also said the BJP should gave been given the chance to form the government only if the single largest party refuses to do so.

Chaturvedi also accused the BJP of “kidnapping” the Independent MLAs, saying they are being kept away from exercising their right to choose the party they want to go with.

“They are also trying to kidnap Independent MLAs. They are being taken to Guwahati in Assam and kept them away from going to whom they want to go with. This is a breach of democracy and democratic principles,” she said.