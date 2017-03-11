Assembly election verdicts: What the Opposition can make of this

Opposition parties must now find new political tools to tackle Modi’s reach and sway even in those regions where the BJP has been a cipher, thus far. (PTI File Photo) Opposition parties must now find new political tools to tackle Modi’s reach and sway even in those regions where the BJP has been a cipher, thus far. (PTI File Photo)

For opposition parties, the overarching lesson, especially with UP as the big prize, is the salience of the Modi factor in Indian politics: the 2014 BJP victory in the Lok Sabha elections now is less and less the exception and more like the first principle that opposition parties need to accept and then fight against.

How Modi and the new BJP is to be fought will preoccupy most of the non-BJP opposition parties. For those seeking to fight Modi and the new BJP electoral machine in the same old ways, this election may offer a reality check.

A few quick takeaways:

The way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was sought to have been projected as the new Congress with the idea of Kejriwal as the mini-Modi counter to Modi has been decimated by their performance in Punjab.

With the Congress under Captain Amarinder Singh heading for a clear majority, it is unclear at the time of writing, whether AAP will even be the main opposition party. AAP has come acropper in Goa, and may have silenced those looking for a ‘counter-Modi’ personality, to politically take on the PM’s personal popularity and single-ruler method of conducting politics.

Opposition parties must now find new political tools to tackle Modi’s reach and sway even in those regions where the BJP has been a cipher, thus far.

In UP, the Bahujan Samaj Party’s collapse is the opposite side of the coin to BJP’s rise – it has been the big loser in UP and is a far-away third. The Samajwadi Party, already a housekeeping disaster with domestic squabbles and uncles versus Akhilesh lingering on, has emerged as the distant but clear opposition in the state. Akhilesh’s age keeps him very much in the fray and as the main opposition party and he could be a significant factor in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress, as the other common factor across the states that went to polls, has faced a rout in Uttarakhand and just about managed to retain its already paltry vote-share in UP fighting only 100-odd seats. But it would be happy at its victory in Punjab after a gap of 10 years. It has bettered its 2014 performance and felled the ghost of AAP. In Goa and Manipur, it is ahead as of now.

The fact that the states have voted differently, in five states spread across India, the BJP would not be able to spin the results of these elections as a ‘referendum’ and project it as a victory for demonetisation and for ‘surgical strikes’. For all its huge gains in terms of vote-shares, States, true to form in Indian politics, have spoken differently in different languages.