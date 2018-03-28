Amit Shah promises to open Nanditha case if BJP wins Karnataka Assembly elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah (Express Photo by Anand Singh) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah (Express Photo by Anand Singh)

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday promised reopening of the case of the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Thirthahalli region of Shimoga in 2014 if the BJP is elected to power in Karnataka in the upcoming state polls. The promise comes despite a CID probe in December 2014 stating that Nanditha committed suicide due to pressure of studies and her family.

“I visited Nanditha’s home in Thirthahalli and met her family. They have suffered a lot. Who is protecting Nanditha’s killers? If Yeddyurappa is elected chief minister, we will ensure strong punishment for the killers. We will take up all such cases,’’ the BJP president said.

The case was investigated by CID of Karnataka police after BJP alleged that the girl died after being harassed by Muslim boys. The CID, in a report submitted to Karnataka government in December 2014, stated that Nanditha committed suicide over problems of coping with a new school she had been admitted to. The 14-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison after being upset over her academic performance in a new school she had been admitted to and the case did not involve an abduction or rape as was alleged in the complaint by her father, CID DGP Bipin Gopalakrishna had said at a press meet.

The 14-year-old, the elder of two daughters of a small shopowner in Thirthahalli died on October 30, 2014, at the Kasturba Medical College in Manipal. Following her death, her father lodged a police complaint, stating that his daughter was abducted by three persons, including one she identified as an acquaintance, from a minority community. He alleged that she had been forced to drink something by the abductors who intended to assault her but that she escaped after being spotted by an elderly lady. A suicide note found in her school bag, however, stated that she was not being able to cope with academic pressure.

The matter took a political turn after the BJP launched an agitation against the ruling Congress, accusing police of shielding the suspects because they were from a minority community. Thirthahalli town was shut down for nearly four days due to the agitation. The government handed over the probe to CID even as BJP demanded a CBI probe.

The CID said toxicology tests on tissue samples of the victim had revealed presence of a large quantity of poisonous phosphorous and that the handwriting on the suicide note was found to be hers.

“Neither was she was kidnapped nor was she murdered. The death note recovered from her bag was written by the victim herself,” the DGP of CID said.

