Amit Shah mixes up Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah, again

BJP president Amit Shah called his own party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, instead of the incumbent chief minister, Siddaramaiah, as “the most corrupt CM’ while addressing a press conference in poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday. While Shah corrected himself after a fellow partyman prodded him, this isn’t the first time Shah has mixed up names and that too of the same political leaders.

In 2017, when the BJP president was on a three-day visit to Karnataka, he had mistakenly taken the name of Yeddyurappa and not Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while criticising the Congress for their “non-performance” in the state. He said why people should vote for Yeddyurappa when he has not done anything for the state.

Who knew @AmitShah could also speak the truth- we all concur with you Amit ji @BSYBJP is the most corrupt! pic.twitter.com/GFbTF3Mg7H — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 27, 2018

This isn’t the first time btw- what exactly are Amit Shah’s feelings towards yedyurappa? All’s not good in the hood- pic.twitter.com/cVzGtsOIz3 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 27, 2018

In 2016, Shah had nearly changed the entire course of history while speaking at a pre-poll speech in Assam. While trying to corner the Congress, he wrongly said the great Ahom ruler, Sukapha, had driven away the Mughal invaders who attacked Assam in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671 and that Tarun Gogoi has been protecting the descendants of the Mughals.

The historical fact, however, is that Chaolung Sukapha reigned from 1228 AD to 1268 AD and the Mughal dynasty only began in the 15th century. It’s, therefore, not possible that Sukapha could have even faced the Mughals. Shah was slammed on social media for being “ill-informed” .

Responding to Shah’s blunder today, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Shah has spoken the truth, it’s not a mistake, he’s right.”

