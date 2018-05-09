Amit Shah attacks Congress over recovery of voter IDs, says ‘should be ashamed of themselves’

BJP president Amit Shah in a series of tweet lambasted against the Congress party, saying the party “is using fake voter IDs to create fictitious voters and rig the 2018 Karnataka polls”. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) BJP president Amit Shah in a series of tweet lambasted against the Congress party, saying the party “is using fake voter IDs to create fictitious voters and rig the 2018 Karnataka polls”. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of indulging in malpractice to win Karnataka elections after 10,000 voter ID cards were recovered from a flat in Rajarajeshwari constituency. In a series of tweet, the BJP chief lambasted against the Congress party, saying it is “using fake voter IDs to create fictitious voters and rig the 2018 Karnataka polls”.

He urged the voters to speak up against the controversy. “I appeal to all democracy loving Indians to rise to the occasion and speak up against this fraudulent, anti-democratic means adopted by the Congress just for the sake of power. Our vigilance will ensure our future generations breathe the air of freedom and democracy,” tweeted Shah.

Commenting on the controversy, which has surfaced just two days before the state heads to polls, the BJP leader said, “It is in the best interest of our democratic traditions that the EC ensures free and fair polling in Rajarajeshwarinagar and other parts of the state. The hopes and aspirations of the people of Karnataka cant be held hostage to the machinations of the Congress.”

Predicting Congress’ loss in the upcoming assembly elections, Shah said, “Congress has read the writing on the wall. They know their reign of corruption and oppression is ending in Karnataka. That is why they are turning to unethical and anti-democratic ways to succeed. However, their attempts will be thwarted and the power of the people will win.”

Shah also said that everything about the Congress party is fake. His tweet read, “Congress Party should be ashamed of themselves! Everything about their party is fake- their tears for the poor, their claims of development, their commitment to social justice.”

Meanwhile, Congress on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission (EC), demanding action against the BJP over the recovery of thousands of voter identity cards in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.

A Congress delegation, led by senior party leader Anand Sharma, met the EC officials and alleged that the BJP was indulging in malpractices. Sharma speaking to the reporters after meeting with EC officials was quoted by PTI as saying: “A delegation of the Congress party has just met the EC officials. We have submitted a detailed memorandum about the malpractices of the BJP and a concerted attempt by the ruling party, with the assistance of central agencies, including the Income Tax department, to subvert the process of free-and-fair elections, target Congress candidates, carry out midnight raids and enact conspiracies.”

The EC on Tuesday had recovered 9,746 Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from an apartment in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli area of the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

