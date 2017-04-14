Ambedkar: JNU to rename library after BR Ambedkar; students demand stipend, teachers ask solution for seat cuts

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Central Library will be renamed as Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library at a function here on April 14, nearly a year after nod was given for its rechristening. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) had announced that it would boycott the event which Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar was expected to address through video-conference, to raise various issues faced by the students.

JNUSU President Mohit Pandey said, “We will boycott the video-conference of the minister as several of our questions need to be answered. We are shocked with this one-way communication in which he just wants to address students and not listen to our issues.”

However, the minister’s programme was cancelled due to other commitments and the event would be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. Setting up of Dr BR Ambedkar Archive section which would digitise and create a portal to help research students access a collection of materials on Ambedkar, besides throwing open to students the renovated structures after adding new facilities has been scheduled on the occasion.

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) too had plans to protest on the occasion to raise the issue of research students being denied their stipends for over four months.

The JNU Teachers’ Association too had announced a protest on the day demanding a solution for seat cuts. JNU in June last gave a go ahead to the renaming of the varsity’s central library as Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library following demands from the RSS’ student wing ABVP.

The ABVP which is locked in an ideological battle with the Left-backed groups on the campus had also demanded a statue of the architect of Indian Constitution be installed there.

