Amarinder Singh seeks Karnataka Governor’s resignation on ethical grounds

Reacting to the resignation of BS Yeddyurappa ahead of floor test in Karnataka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday hailed development and called it a “vindication of the Congress party’s moral and political stand, and a total loss of face for the BJP, which had stooped to new lows of political impropriety in its desperation to grab power in the state by hook or by crook.”

In a statement, the Chief Minister said, “Indian democracy had been saved from total desecration at the hands of the power-hungry BJP, thanks to the Supreme Court, which had come to the rescue to uphold the Constitution of the country.”

“The dirty nexus between the party and the Karnataka Governor, who had violated all norms of Constitutional decorum and democratic principles to sub-serve the interests of his political masters, was exposed,” he said.

Demanding that Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala’s resignation, Amarinder said, “Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala should immediately step down on ethical grounds in view of the developments in the House. He is an RSS functionary who was clearly working at the behest of the BJP leadership, had lost all moral right to continue in office. The august office of the Governor had been maligned and denigrated by Vala and the Supreme Court should order his dismissal if he fails to resign.”

