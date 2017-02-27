MCD elections: Congress hits out at AAP and BJP: Colonies yet to be regularised

Maken added that when the Congress was in power in Delhi, it had spent Rs 4,200 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies and had regularised 895 colonies. (Representational Image) Maken added that when the Congress was in power in Delhi, it had spent Rs 4,200 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies and had regularised 895 colonies. (Representational Image)

IN AN attempt to reach out to residents of unauthorised colonies in the capital, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee held a convention for them at the Talkatora indoor stadium on Sunday. Addressing a crowd of thousands, Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken hit out at the AAP and the BJP for ignoring unauthorised colonies and keeping them outside the realm of the capital’s development.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“I want to remind the AAP that in its election manifesto, it had promised it would regularise unauthorised colonies within a year of coming to power, and give ownership rights to residents of these colonies. The AAP has been in power for two years now but not a single colony has been regularised so far,” Maken claimed.

The party also announced a resolution, which stated that sanctioning of the layout plans of over 1,600 unauthorised colonies will be taken up within six months if the Congress comes to power in the MCDs.

The resolution also charted a long-standing demand of residents to appoint sanitation workers and allot separate funds for councillors of unauthorised colonies to set up schools, dispensaries, community centres and parks on vacant land.

Maken added that when the Congress was in power in Delhi, it had spent Rs 4,200 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies and had regularised 895 colonies.

“But since the exit of the Congress, all development work in these colonies was halted — not a brick was laid and not a single colony was regularised,” he said.

Rejecting the claims made by the Congress, AAP Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey said, “The matter of regularisation of unauthorised colonies is sub-judice. Three days ago, the High Court pulled up the Centre and asked if they even agree to the Delhi government’s proposal of regularisation. The proposal has been stopped by the Centre for months now. If the Congress was aware of all these developments, it would not have made such statements.”